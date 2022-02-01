He writes a “do it yourself” fine to park wherever he wants

There was certainly no lack of ingenuity for a motorist from Forlì who, to ensure the possibility of parking anywhere, has well thought of compiling a fine “fake” to show on the car. The expedient did not escape the shining gaze of the traffic police who, suspicious of the anomalous infringement, immediately proceeded to sanction the sly.

The “fake” fine

If there was no tangible trace of the story, one would think that it is an unedited scene from the film “Try to Catch Me” by Steven Spielberg. But unpublished – singular, to tell the truth – there is the artifice used by the motorist to make it under the nose of the traffic police of Forlì. According to Corriere di Romagna, a citizen (the personal details are not known for obvious reasons) would have written a bogus fine in his own hand to avoid being sanctioned. There sanction that would have been self-imposed amounted to 42 euros with the reduction to 29.40 if the payment had been made within 5 days. Basically, he would have calculated the minimum outlay for a no-parking fine. So much so.

The (true) sanction

Galeotta was the pencil, one might say. During an inspection activity in via Carioli, in the historic center of Forlì, the brigade noticed a car that was not allowed to park. But just as they were intent on removing the fine, they realized that there was already a warning on the vehicle (an infringement investigation ed). Nothing strange except that it had been drawn up in pencil. Finding anomalies in the drafting of the writing, they proceeded with the necessary checks. From the investigations, carried out in collaboration with the offenses office, it emerged that the notice was fake. The crafty man had reproduced a bogus pre-compiled form using a long-standing similar. Needless to say, the agents removed the car and detached one fine (true) to the offender.