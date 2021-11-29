head of design feels the pain of the players for the progression system – Nerd4.life

Jerry Hook, the head of design for Halo Infinite, said of feel the suffering of the players for the progression system of the game’s multiplayer, the modification of which is among the priorities of the development team.

The developers of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta have been in vacation in recent days, to recover after the long work that was necessary to launch the game. On November 24, community director Brian Jarrad wrote that certain changes take time and had already told about the development team’s well-deserved vacation.

This week, however, they will all be back to work and, as Hook reported, they will take care of the multiplayer progression system first: “Yes, I’m still playing Halo and I feel everyone’s pain with the progression system. We will get back to work next week and make it a priority for the team.“

Halo Infinite multiplayer launched on November 15, 2021 in beta. According to many, part of its problems would come from its being free-to-play, but in general it’s easy to assume that 343 Industries will fix the situation as soon as possible.

The main criticisms to the progression system of Halo Infinite concern the fact that the acquisition of most of the experience points of the Battle Pass is linked to challenges that distract from the game objectives.

There single player campaign of Halo Infinite will launch on December 8, 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.