Head of Nuclear Medicine of Belluno suspended

BELLUNO – After the storm broke out around his case, the head physician of Nuclear Medicine of Belluno Sergio Bissoli he had renounced the no-vax appeal against the health company and sent a statement explaining his position: “I would like to underline – he had written – that I am not against vaccination provided for by law and obviously I intend to pay respect, as I have always done, to all the provisions of the law and in particular in force in health matters ».

Since then, it was last May 17th, several months have passed. But Bissoli continued to refuse the anti-covid vaccine and, following the Ulss Dolomiti investigations, has been suspended. The name of the head physician came out with the maxi appeal presented by the lawyer Andrea Colle to which 62 people had joined: 52 employees of Ulss Dolomiti (doctors, nurses, oss), 4 of Valbelluna servizi srl (Borgo Valbelluna), 4 of the Company Feltrina (Feltre), 1 from the Meano Rest Home Foundation (Santa Giustina) and another from Le Valli scs (Longarone). They were asked for “necessary and sufficient measures to declare the applicants’ right to freely choose whether to vaccinate or not, without this leading to their suspension from work without pay or their demotion”.

The judge had rejected it by relying on decree 44 of 1 April (which became law on 25 May) which required and still requires health professionals to get vaccinated as an essential requirement for the exercise of the profession. But even before the provision was read, the three applicants had called themselves out.

THE REVERSE

«This is to inform you – Sergio Bissoli wrote in the letter to Ulss Dolomiti – that he has already communicated to the lawyer my willingness to renounce the proposed appeal, in the interest of other people as well as mine, towards this company, and thus my decision to withdraw from any action concerning the obligation of vaccination for health professions as required by decree law 44 of April 1st “.

The head of Nuclear Medicine had been the first and only applicant to distance himself from public appeal. A sudden change of course that he had justified by saying that at the basis of that legal action there had been a misunderstanding: “I would add that while waiting for the vaccination I had understood that the proposed appeal had the sole purpose of clarifying the limits and obligations envisaged from the law on this matter, certainly not to express my absolute opposition to vaccination “. Yet precisely in the premise of the appeal, the lawyer Andrea Colle pointed out bluntly that the applicants “have chosen to refuse the administration of the” Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 “vaccine” and “they have no intention of vaccinating themselves even in the near future, it being understood that it is not known which vaccine will be” offered “in the post-decree period”.

LEFT AT HOME

A position contrary to that of the head physician, at least according to his version of the facts: “It does not correspond to my expressed will – he specified – that of not vaccinating me” not even in the near future “, actually intending to comply with the rules that have been issued to protect public safety which among other things is one of the principles that inspired and motivated me in the exercise of my profession which is continually expressed in the tasks that have been entrusted to me “. Bissoli, however, has never been vaccinated and Ulss Dolomiti, after checking that there were no particular impediments (such as adverse clinical conditions) left him at home without pay.