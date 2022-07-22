Head of the Feci, businessmen and José Luis Benito are identified as corrupt by the United States

This is a report to the US Congress on Alien Persons who knowingly have incurred in actions that attempt against democratic processes or institutions, significant corruption or obstruction of investigations into such acts of corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua pursuant to Section 353(b) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, according to the Department of State.

This Wednesday, July 20 the State Department published the document containing the Engel List, which includes officials, former officials and businessmen from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who are allegedly linked to acts of corruption.

In the Engel list of this 2022 included lawyers, a former USAC rector and the current head of the Feci, among others.

On July 15, a document was published on digital platforms and social networks that would contain the list, which included officials, former officials and businessmen. However, youA State Department source had confirmed on that occasion that the document was still under review. and it was not yet the final version.

Although in the case of Guatemala, the name and number of people who were included in the official list do coincide with the previously released document, the same did not happen with El Salvador.

Salvadoran media reported that the official list was excluded Aeljandro Zelaya, Minister of Finance of El Salvadorwho did appear on the list that circulated on digital platforms on July 15.

Guatemalans on the 2022 Engel List

Dennis Billy Herrera Arita, a Guatemalan lawyer, undermined the democratic process or institutions by participating in the “2020 Parallel Commissions” scheme to pack the Supreme and Appellate Courts with corrupt judges.

Carlos Stuart Galvez Barrios, former rector of the University of San Carlos (USAC), undermined the democratic process or institutions by using his position in the legal community to influence the members of the judicial nomination commission in facilitating the “Parallel Commissions 2020” scheme to fill the Court Supreme and Courts of Appeals with corrupt judges.

Also José Rafael Curruchiche Cacul (Rafael Curruchiche), the current head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Feci) of the Public Ministry, obstructed investigations into acts of corruption by disrupting high-profile corruption cases against government officials and file apparently spurious complaints against the Feci. prosecutors, private attorneys and former prosecutors of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), according to the State Department.

Axel Arturo Samayoa Camacho, Owner of several shipping and shipping companies operating in the EMPORNAC (Atlantic) and EPQ (Pacific) government ports, he engaged in significant corruption by improperly colluding with public officials and paying bribes to ensure his companies obtained lucrative contracts.

Ramiro Mauricio Lopez Camey, current co-owner of the construction company Asfaltos y Petróleos SA (Aspetro), incurred significant corruption by paying bribes to receive construction contracts from the government.

Ramon “Moncho” Campollo Codina current owner of Corporación Energías de Guatemala, engaged in significant corruption by bribing public officials and in a manner that harmed US business and political goals to improve energy efficiency.

Geisler Smaille Perez Dominguez, current judge of the Third Criminal Court, undermined democratic processes by obstructing the prosecutions of defenders of the “Parallel Commissions 2020” scheme to fill the Supreme Court and Courts of Appeals with corrupt judges.

Sofia Janeth Hernandez Herrera, the current representative in Congress for the Unión del Cambio Nacional (UCN) party, undermined the democratic process or institutions by abusing her official powers to intimidate her political opponents. She also solicited bribes and threatened to weaponize the legitimate purposes of the Guatemalan congress to retaliate against her enemies for her personal benefit.

Steffan Christian Emanuel Lehnhoff Hernandez, current owner of Corporación Energías de Guatemala, engaged in significant corruption by bribing public officials and in a manner that undermined US business and political goals to improve energy efficiency.

Mayra Alejandra Carrillo de Leon (Alejandra Carrillo), current Director of the Victims Institute, undermined the democratic process or institutions by using her official position to facilitate the “2020 Parallel Commissions” scheme to fill the Supreme Court and Courts of Appeals with corrupt judges.

Erick Gustavo Santiago de Leon, A former judge and president of the Regional Court of Civil Appeals, he engaged in significant corruption and obstructed corruption investigations by soliciting bribes in exchange for favorable court rulings in the cases before him.

Nery Oswaldo Medina Mendez, current magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, undermined the democratic process or institutions by participating in the “2020 Parallel Commissions” scheme to fill the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals with corrupt judges.

Vitalina Orellana and Orellana, current magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, undermined the democratic process or institutions by participating in the “Parallel Commissions 2020” scheme to fill the Supreme Court and the Courts of Appeals with corrupt judges.

Mauricio Lopez Oliva current co-owner of the construction company Asfaltos y Petróleos SA (Aspetro), incurred significant corruption by paying bribes to receive construction contracts from the government.

Victor Manuel Cruz Rivera current Criminal Judge, hindered the investigations for acts of corruption by unduly delaying the judicial processes.

Jose Luis Benito Ruiz former Minister of Communications and Infrastructure from 2018 to 2020, he engaged in significant corruption when he solicited, accepted and offered bribes to maintain his official position and received bribes from contractors, and facilitated the transfer of proceeds of corruption.

