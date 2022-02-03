During times of high stress and tension, it can be very easy to feel tired and exhausted even without having made any particular physical exertion. This could depend on various factors, almost all inevitably attributable to one’s lifestyle, or to a deficiency in the body.

Generally, if we lead a sedentary lifestyle, sleep little and eat poorly, these symptoms could persist and even worsen over time.

However, there are situations where exhaustion and fatigue are not directly linked to excessive stress.

In fact, as we will see in this article, there is also the so-called chronic fatigue syndrome, or known as myalgic encephalomyelitis. It is a disease that tends to appear between the ages of 20 and 40, with a greater frequency in women than in men.

It consists of a persistent sense of exhaustion, both mental and physical, which could appear with even the slightest effort. To be defined as chronic, however, it does not have to be caused by a known disease or other medical condition. For example, it may not be justified in the case of chronic infections, hypothyroidism, obesity or pituitary dysfunction. Or in the case of cancer, alcohol abuse, major depression, schizophrenia or dementia.

Headache and disturbed sleep could be the first signs of this syndrome also characterized by fatigue and muscle aches

Although it has already been defined, it still remains a fairly difficult disease to diagnose quickly, for at least 3 reasons.

The first is that chronic fatigue could also be associated with other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, stroke, or some psychiatric disorders.

Secondly, there is still some skepticism in considering permanent fatigue as a real disease.

Finally, there are still no specific tests that can diagnose it with certainty.

On this last point, however, there are guidelines that could facilitate the diagnosis by a doctor. In general, in fact, we speak of chronic fatigue syndrome when 4 of these symptoms are present for at least 6 months:

impaired memory and concentration;

muscle and joint pain;

pharyngitis;

headache and disturbed sleep;

pain in the cervical or axillary lymph nodes.

What are the possible therapies?

In addition to being difficult to diagnose, chronic fatigue syndrome is also quite complicated to treat. In fact, there is currently no specific cure, but in general the approach involves the use of drugs such as antivirals, antidepressants, anxiolytics and others.

In addition, we also try to intervene by improving the patient’s lifestyle, supporting him above all on an emotional level.