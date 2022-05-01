Headache and dizziness? They can be a symptom of this disease

Headache, dizziness and ringing in the ears are quite common sensations, let’s analyze the causes together.

Often yes suffer from headache, behind there may be trivial or very important causes that should not be underestimated. Fundamental is always the Medical consultation.

Hearing problems and head pains could all be traced back to extensive growth of the bones going to press on the skull. It also happens as a consequence of a particular disease.

Occur pain in bones and joints, often accompanied by swelling and stiffness. Also tingling and difficulty moving certain parts of the body.

A major disease underlying headache

Is called Paget’s diseaseoften without symptoms, this is a bone disease, occurs with bigger but also weaker bones. A disease that affects after the fascia of age of 40.

It manifests itself with an ease in fracture of the bones and therefore with a general weakening of the bone system. The difference with osteoporosis is that with the latter you try to absorb more calcium instead with Paget’s disease there is an excess of calcium.

Among the various serious effects there could therefore be cardiac arrest precisely because the quickly regenerated bone may contain more blood vessels and this could make the heart wheeze.

So if you have a suspicion of this Paget’s disease absolutely must see a doctor, make the necessary analyzes e try to understand how to act and make sure that the disease is not serious for our health and does not cause death precisely because the heart is compromised.

Therefore always pay close attention both dizziness and headaches, not always associated with something normal and common. The bones of the skull can be the cause of this compression cause of real pain and feeling of fainting at the base of this very important disease.

Headache, while being so common, can sometimes be the alarm bell of this very important and aggressive disease. We always pay close attention and never forget to make thorough checks.