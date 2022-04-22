Calcium, potassium and magnesium. The 3 minerals perhaps most famous and which often require our attention. Their deficiency leads us to various ailments, even seasonal ones and to contact our doctor. With the intake of supplements, or even a variation of the diet, to allow our body to return in line with its daily demands. Especially if we carry out strenuous and stressful jobs, both physically and mentally. After having seen this important tip for our health, today we will deal with a mineral that is almost never talked about, yet fundamental for our daily life.

A difficult name and an important role

Molybdenum is a very important mineral for our everyday activities. We talk little about it and we hear it mentioned even less, yet it is fundamental for our organism. In foods it is present in many of those that we always bring to the table and for that it is difficult to go short:

green leafy vegetables;

legumes;

dried fruit;

dairy products;

cocoa;

cheeses.

Generally with a varied diet we should not go in shortage or in abundance, but if even one of these two things happens, we may not be well.

Headache and tension but also sudden nervous crises could depend on the lack of this practically unknown but essential mineral for the body

As science reminds us, molybdenum is essential for the metabolism of all the carbohydrates we consume. How can we understand, so it intervenes every day in our organism, like the most famous “colleagues”. The biggest problems could derive from its deficiency and could even lead to:

mental disorders;

learning and memory difficulties;

impotence;

muscle and joint pain;

anemia.

Indeed, as science reminds us, in the most serious cases even a premature mental aging and probable brain damage.

Nature considers it really important

Headaches and tension but also sudden nervous breakdowns could therefore depend on the lack of this important mineral. Which, curiosity in hand, was also found on the Moon. Evidently, Mother Nature thinks this is really important. And, speaking of curiosity, together with calcium and phosphorus, molybdenum would be the best ally for the health and beauty of our teeth.

