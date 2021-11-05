At any age, the body always tries to communicate with us and does so through more or less clear signals. In fact, the body tries to make itself felt and to express itself with symptoms and signs, which can somehow attract our attention, but which often not everyone catches. It is not always as easy as it seems to be able to understand what the body is trying to tell us and, for this very reason, we should pay attention to any aspect of our health. With the help of a specialist or our trusted doctor, then, we will certainly be able to find concrete answers to some doubts that, through these signals, could have arisen in us.

Headache drowsiness and blurred vision during this age could be symptoms of a common cancer

As we have just specified, the organism tries in every way to communicate with us. It will then be our duty to listen to it in order to better protect our health. To recognize the signs, it will be enough for us to inform ourselves, so as to understand what exactly to say to our trusted doctor. For example, in an article, we explained how this signal can indicate the presence of bad cholesterol in the blood. Or, in our previous article, we indicated a very common symptom, often confused with hemorrhoids, of a tumor. Today we focus on the latter disease, reporting some symptoms of astrocytoma in children. In fact, drowsiness headaches and blurred vision during this age could be symptoms of a common cancer.

Astrocytoma in children, what it is

In this case we are talking about a tumor involving the nervous system. All the information we have regarding this disease is accurately reported by the AIRC. Let’s start by saying that central nervous system tumors are in second place in terms of prevalence in children, and occur mainly in those who have some rather serious diseases. Among these, we can include Li-Fraumeni syndrome or tuberous sclerosis. It is a tumor that can develop in different areas of the central nervous system and therefore can show different signals depending on the area. Let’s say, however, that there are some, general and common, which can be a wake-up call. Among these, as we have already specified, we find a sense of drowsiness, blurred vision or headache.

But obviously these three signals alone tell us absolutely nothing. To start thinking about this hypothesis, we should also find behavioral disturbances or problems of the child in maintaining balance. And certainly vomiting and nausea, combined with these symptoms, could also be another indicator. Obviously, even finding all these signs, together with irritability and loss of appetite, does not necessarily mean that we are facing such a serious situation. In any case, the only thing to do is not to panic and call our trusted doctor immediately. He will certainly be able to tell us, in a more concrete way, what we should do.