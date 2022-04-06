It is said, not surprisingly, that women have an edge. Which, unlike the male sex, are much more resistant. In fact, when a man catches a cold he seems dying, while a woman does not cry on herself.

Seriously, there is no doubt that the female sex is always under pressure. Especially with a family to manage. Between work, housework and children we are often in a hurry to be able to make it to the end of the day. We happen to have some trouble, but we try not to pay too much attention to it. Headaches, fatigue and muscle aches, however, could be the result of all this, but also the symptoms of an infection that we should not underestimate.

It is essential to listen to the messages that the body sends us without neglecting them

The tendency of many women is to minimize. There is so much to do that we hardly pay attention to certain signals coming from our body. Do we have a headache? We will be under stress, we tell ourselves. Do we feel tired? Normal, with everything we do. Muscle aches? Perhaps because we are always standing and never still. Maybe we resort to some grandmother’s remedy, or some gymnastic exercises. Sometimes, we go for a run, with an eye to the scales, as the costume fitting is near.

In short, we often make the mistake of not paying attention to certain very specific signals. Yet, if we were to feel tired all the time, we shouldn’t simply dismiss everything as a consequence of daily work. There is fatigue and effort.

The normal one is a defense of our body from stress. Usually, it is linked to a cause, eliminating which resolves everything.

Headache, fatigue and muscle aches could be symptoms of a syndrome that should not be underestimated and which mainly affects women

Different, it is the discourse of a non-passing effort. This, in fact, could be a sign that we are suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains, it is a newly defined disease, difficult to diagnose. The prevailing disorder is a continuous exhaustion, for at least six months, both mental and physical, which appears even with minimal effort.

There must also be four or more symptoms. Memory changes, pharyngitis, pain in the cervical and axillary lymph nodes, muscle and joint pain (without inflammation or swelling of the same). As well as headache (different from usual), unrefreshing sleep, weakness after exercise that has lasted for at least a day.

As the ISS states, the disease tends to appear between the ages of 20 and 40, and women are the most affected. Unfortunately, however, it also happens with children and adolescents. It is considered a disease and is typical, according to the ISS, of people who have other chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis.

It goes without saying that in the presence of these symptoms we should immediately contact a doctor.

