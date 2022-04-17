Home » Health ” Headache: how to avoid it on vacation

With the advice of prof. Piero Barbanti, Director of the Unit for Treatment and Research on Headaches and Pain, IRCCS San Raffaele Pisana in Rome, let’s find out how to leave for holidays in peace, without headaches affecting our lives!

This year on vacation migraine it won’t catch you anymore unprepared. It is now certain that it is possible to prevent, if not all, at least one most of the factors that trigger headaches; a lot, however, also depends on you, because there is always a reason behind every crisis of migraine.

There knowledge of one’s headache is fundamental for address the problem appropriately

explains the professor Piero Barbanti.

It is therefore important to try to identify the factors that trigger and aggravate attacks. Eliminating them from your lifestyle takes a big step forward. These are information, however, that must be shared with your doctor, because they are very useful for a more targeted fight against headaches.

Headaches: all the fault of departure stress?

THE days before departure are hectic: in the office you work more and in the free moments we run around the city to make the last purchases. When we finally leave, a voltage drop and this is precisely the moment in which it is easier migraine victims. To try not to ruin your holiday immediately, let’s try this: