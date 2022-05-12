The headache is feared a little by everyone, the tremendous pain it causes brings with it so many annoyances.

Common headache is also commonly called headache can be caused

from the alteration of the mechanisms and physiological processes that activate pain. The pain can be localized in different areas of the head such as the periosteum of the skull, muscles, nerves, arteries, veins, subcutaneous tissues, eyes, ears, sinuses and mucous membranes.

Headache can be divided into primary headache and secondary headache.

Primary headaches are caused by many factors, but mainly it is a genetic predisposition, endogenous causes or triggers that trigger the alterations. Those Primary are the most common form of headache and among these we find tension headache, migraine and cluster headache.

Secondary headaches instead derive from other pathologies and they are only symptoms.

Among the causes of headaches there can also be a bad diet, especially if you like a certain drink. Let’s see together which one

Headache? maybe you should cut down on this drink



Among the drinks that are undoubtedly bad if drunk excessively, there is certainly coffee.

Especially in Italy it is very popular, both in the morning for breakfast and during the day. However, we must not overdo it because it could lead to contraindications. Caffeine is a substance that can have benefits on our body but that if taken excessively, over 10mg / kg per day can unfortunately cause many disorders. One of the side effects of this drink, as we have already said, is headache, but it can also cause heartburn, tachycardia and insomnia.

The intake of this substance increases blood pressure when we no longer take it, the pressure decreases quickly and this phenomenon generates headache. Then, when we start drinking it again, the headache passes, this is because the coffee contains an enzyme that has analgesic properties and blocks pain. It manages to decrease the to relieve pain because it narrows the arteries of the skull which in certain types of headache, such as migraine, dilate a lot.