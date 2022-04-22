We often go to the doctor because we are sick and still do not understand what we have. The prescribed tests are negative and the state of malaise does not go away. Being told by the doctor that it is nothing could be reassuring, but it could also confuse us.

When the body is in trouble, the symptoms may not be accurate and that’s when we should be careful. Experiencing prolonged stressful situations could have negative consequences if we don’t intervene in time.

Let’s not underestimate the problem

It’s just stress, we keep repeating ourselves when we’re tired and nervous and headaches, nausea and exhaustion don’t leave us. We continue to suffer from neuralgia, inflammation and generalized pain that we cannot explain. They look like symptoms of some illness or a flu state and instead could be signs of a problem we need to address.

Our psyche has all the necessary tools to combat momentary stress, problems arise when uncomfortable situations are prolonged over time. The body can react with pain or inflammation and resorting to medicines or other remedies could worsen the state of health. As the days go by, fears and anxieties and the feeling of being overwhelmed may add. All these signs tell us that we need to seriously investigate the causes.

Often the reasons are to be found in family relationships, in work or derive from a trauma that we have neglected. The immune system, digestive system, and sleep-wake cycle may be affected. In addition to the usual advice from people who care about us, there are some specific treatments that could help us in case the situation is getting out of hand.

Headaches, nausea and fatigue could be caused by this disorder which also leads to anxiety and depression

Sharing worries or taking a vacation or physical activity are excellent advice when we are experiencing a period that puts a strain on our body. We should remember, however, that it is the autonomic nervous system that gives the body the balance it needs to stay healthy.

There are numerous therapies that act on the nervous system trying to physically stimulate it to make it do its job at its best. For example, acupuncture, chiropractic and mesotherapy. But in recent years, another therapy, born in Germany, and of which little has been said despite its effectiveness, is finding diffusion in our country.

It is the neural therapy which, through injections of anesthetic in specific points, resets the autonomic nervous system giving the organism the possibility to recover the lost balance. It has no particular contraindications, it is comparable to the anesthesia we do at the dentist. If there is no sensitivity to the product, allergic reactions are rare. In any case, a thorough clinical analysis of the patient is always carried out before the session.

The effects on headaches, lumbar and cervical pains can be excellent, the treatments are repeated after a few weeks. For detailed information, we can talk to our trusted doctor or the specialist who follows our case.

