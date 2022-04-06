Headfirst: relive Luis Díaz’s assist at Benfica vs. Liverpool

Luis Díaz’s first game after passing through the Colombian National Team, the peasant’s first assist in the Champions League since he wore the Liverpool shirt. The coffee winger wasted no time and during the first game of the quarterfinals, he gave the pass prior to the goal that made the 0-2 partial in the ‘Reds’ game against Benfica.

A game that from the first minutes was seen as attractive for both teams, with the illusion of going to the next round and wanting to take advantage from the first contest. To face this commitment, coach Jürgen Klopp made use of a fairly productive pitchfork; Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz started the English team on the attack front.

This was his third game in the international tournament with the English club shirt after the two played in the round of 16 against Inter Milan. The confidence of his coach, yes, Díaz knows how to take advantage of it in the minutes on the field, the reason to affirm this theory is what was done in the 34th minute of the match, when with a diagonal characteristic of his speed he allowed one of his teammates to see him projection the rival goal to put a long pass that was used by the Colombian to assist Sadio Mané, final scorer of the second goal for Liverpool.

Relive the assistance of Luis Díaz

In the transmission and the post-score analysis, it made a great impression that the cameras did not focus on the final scorer of the goal, instead, they stayed with the masterful long pass, about 30 meters from the English side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who took advantage of Lucho’s speed to interfere between the rival defenders and thus manage to be outlined in the best way to give a header to Sadio Mané who, in front of the goal, only had to push the ball.

The joy after his performance invaded the Colombian, who was seen with a quite emotional smile for the contribution he had given his team, in addition, developing a good game was something more than special for the national winger, since he faced in the key to the former direct rival of the team he was part of until a couple of months ago in Portugal, FC Porto. For this reason, it was a separate game in which he searched the goal multiple times in search of his goal.

With a marked superiority in the first part, Díaz became a nightmare for the right side of the Portuguese team, who had to beat the Colombian mark after for many stretches he was unable to stop the attacks proposed by the couple with a single player. Robertson-Díaz for said sector.

After the break, the resumption of the game, the opponent’s discount to the commitment, the final minutes did not reveal a clear dominance, the game opened up to reveal chances for both teams, however, the minutes passed until Naby Keita found with a pass to Luis Díaz, one of the ‘Reds’ most active players, who took the opportunity to return a more comfortable advantage to his team with a decisive goal (3-1, 88).

This is Liverpool’s fifth consecutive away win in the Champions League, after achieving the full group stage and doing the same in the first leg of the quarter-final against Inter (2-0).

Before the second leg next Wednesday, Liverpool visits Manchester City on Sunday, in a decisive match for the English championship, which fulfilled its European victory by defeating Atlético de Madrid 1-0.