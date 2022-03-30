Heading to Bel-Air: this is the luxurious 50 million mansion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The list of celebrities who have a property in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, is broader than one might think and should be noted. Jennifer Aniston, Sylvester Stallone, Taylor Swift and Beyonce These are just some of them, but there are more. This time, those who join the list are Jennifer Lopez and the actor Ben Affleckwho have just paid 55 million euros for a mansion.

It seems that the relationship is going and boy does it. According to the portal TMZit would be a mansion in Los Angeles for which they would have already signed the purchase contract.

The expensive property was built in 1936 and has gone through several renovations since then. Her last owner took her in 2016 for 25 million and, now, he has managed to sell it for twice as much. However, and despite the good business that the seller has done, it should be noted that the mansion had gone on the market for 65 million dollars.

The mansion has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, plus a movie theater, a wine cellar, a gym and rooms for security personnel. In addition, the farm has an extra house to receive the couple’s guests. The kitchens must also be highlighted, because, in total, it has four in the facilities. And what about the pool? Well, it has a infinity poolthose pools that seem to have no end and whose lines point towards the horizon.

The properties of Ben Affleck and JLO

The one who was Batman not long ago has several properties in his name. Some of the most striking are the estate in Georgia and the one located in Pacific Palisades. The Georgia property is very special as it emulates the style of houses from the old cotton plantations.

On the other hand, Jennifer has a house in Encino, an apartment in New York, valued at more than 20 million dollars, and a luxurious mansion in the Hamptons.

Jennifer Lopez has two children from her marriage to popular singer Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three from his union with actress Jennifer Gardner.