headphones, covers, the Xiaomi nail clipper and more

Not ten, not five, not even a measly euro. One cent deals. AliExpress has again activated the New User Bonusbeing able to buy products as different as the Xiaomi nail clippers or some wireless headphones almost free.

Of course, keep in mind that this incredible promotion has a small “but”, and that is that you will have to create a new account on AliExpress to access the famous cent. If you haven’t bought from AliExpress yet, great: you go in, open your account and that’s it. If instead you already have an active account, you will have to open a new one using an email not registered in the e-commerce. Easier impossible.

In addition to the seven bargains that we present here, remember that you can always visit the new users section of AliExpresswhere you can unlock a special coupon of 4 euros for your first order and access many other penny offers as cool as you are

7 AliExpress Mini Bargains: Just a Penny!

Wireless headphones. We start with one of the bargains more appetizing of this promotion, some wireless headphones very much in the style of the first Xiaomi EarBuds that, although they are quite basic, maintain a crazy price: a penny! Light and with a battery that is around 4 hours, for a penny they are a difficult product to reject.

magnetic charging cable. Another interesting gadget can be this magnetic charging cable, which is, by the way, Available in various colors, two sizes (one or two meters), and USB-C or lightning. On one side it has a strong braided nylon coated cableand on the other a magnetic hitch that we can leave inserted in the charging port of our device. In this way, when we have to charge it, we will only have to bring the magnetized end of the cable closer to the magnetic hook and that’s it.

selfie camera cover. Also, for a cent of nothing you can buy various camera covers for your devices. They will help you feel more secure or safe in these times of video calls and scandals of Privacy. You never know when they might come in handy.

Xiaomi nail clippers. The famous Xiaomi nail clipper is also part of the AliExpress New Users Bonus, being perhaps one of the most recommended purchases. It is manufactured in stainless steel and has a special design to facilitate cutting. It seems silly, but it shows, just like the small “nail deposit” that it incorporates.

Strap for Xiaomi Mi Band 6. If you already have the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on your wrist, it is imperative that you take advantage of this promotion: silicone bracelets of a dozen colors for a penny They are identical to the originals only much cheaper. Perfect to combine your bracelet with your outfits or simply have a spare in the drawer just in case.

portable humidifier. For one cent you can take home a portable mini-humidifier with colored lights and a timer. It is ideal for decorate small rooms, slightly humidifying the air with the cadence that we tell it. Also, as it is very small in size and works without wires (its battery can exceed 6 hours), you can take it in the car or move from room to room without worrying about plugs.

Clear iPhone case. We end the compilation of “chollitos” with this rigid and minimalist case for iPhone. It is available for a dozen models in several different colors. Theoretically it is shockproof, being formed by a hard and colorful edge and a transparent back. Honestly, it’s hard to find such stylish covers for this price.

