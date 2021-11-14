From Bella Hadid to Lily Rose Depp fashion trends move towards vintage, and corded headphones are proof of this.

Fashion trends come and go – vintage and the prevailing retro taste are the most evident proof of this, in fashion as well as in lifestyle – and often it is not that too much time has to pass between one trend and another, indeed it can ironically happen that once a new trend has been accepted, it is preferable to immediately return to the previous one. The protagonist of this nice turnaround are the headphones with wire, that in the USA they seem to be one of the most fashionable fashion accessories of the moment.

Accessories trends 2021: headphones with wire are back in popularity in the US

If influencers, models and VIPs prefer an accessory, you have to be sure that soon a mania will break out that will become a trend. In this case, however, it is mostly a return, all American for now: for some years in fact the classic headphones with the wire had been greeted to the delight of many with the wireless airpods, practical and comfortable model precisely because it solved the risk always around the corner of seeing the threads tangle.

To prefer, however, what would have been destined over time to become a model with a vintage flavor, were several well-known American faces, who know a lot about fashion style especially if one of the ambassadors of this trend is Bella Hadid. The model, a fashion addicted as well as a woman of the trade, managed to match her model of white bonnets to the winter jacket, because if she can, match the color of the caps to the outfit is the gem that comes from those who, like Lily Rose Depp, can’t do without it.

Headphones and headphones with long wire: which models to choose or (re) discover

If this trend that comes from the US leaves you perplexed, we are sure that as soon as you visit the instagram page wireditgirls dedicated exclusively to this phenomenon, with vintage references from films such as Pretty Woman And Pretty Princess, the desire to go back to the street with a pair of headphones or headphones with wire, will return very soon. And it will also be a relief for those who have begun to test the ease with which the airpods can get lost, often ending up in unthinkable corners and places.

So you can go on less is more and choose the classic white or black bonnets with thread, perhaps even in original models with charms, Swarovski or imaginative applications, so as to make your look down whimsical, even focusing on simply colored models to recall an item of your outfit.

Not only headphones, however, large headphones also regain their share of popularity. Perfect for post work out, with a hi-tech color maybe as Megan Fox likes them, or you can (re) discover the most stylish ever: the Beats! Remember when the launch in Italy had the soundtrack and the face of Justin Bieber?