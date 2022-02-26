Heads or Tails #175: Do you think Elden Ring will end up coming to Nintendo Switch? – Nintenderos

We bring you one more installment of this beloved section of Nintenderos! Heads or tails is back with one of the most interesting topics currently on the Nintendo scene. We want to know your opinion about it in relation to Elden Ring and if you think it will come to Switch.

Elden Ring on Switch. Yes or no?

Remember that, in the different installments of this section, which are approximately weekly, we propose different current issues for which you can vote “Yes or no” or two other corresponding options. After a week, we will know the results.

Today we want to propose one of the debates that is most current in Nintendo at this time: if you think that Elden Ring will end up coming to the hybrid console… In Nintenderos We have already informed you about the possibilities and now we want to know if you think we can enjoy it on the hybrid console.

It is in the poll that we leave you below where you can vote:

Remember that you can also share what you have voted for in the comments! We will read you carefully. To finish, we leave you with the results of the previous Heads or Tailswhere we can see that most of you do think something interesting will be announced on Pokémon Day (before Pokémon Presents was announced):

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

