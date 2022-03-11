Heads or Tails #178: Would a Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delay make you mad?

Once again we bring you one more installment of this beloved section of Nintenderos! Heads or tails is back with one of the most interesting topics currently on the Nintendo scene. We want to know your opinion about it.

Yes or no?

Remember that, in the different installments of this section, which are approximately weekly, we propose different current issues for which you can vote “Yes or no” or two other corresponding options. After a week, we will know the results.

Today we want to propose one of the debates that is most current in Nintendo at this time: there are some signs that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could be delayed beyond this year… In Nintenderos we have already informed you on this topic and now we want to know if you would really be upset if Nintendo delayed the game a little longer. It is true that this year we have many outstanding releases and a delay could serve to polish the game, but it would also lengthen the wait for this title.

It is in the poll that we leave you below where you can vote:

Remember that you can also share what you have voted for in the comments! We will read you carefully. To finish, we leave you with the results of the previous Heads or Tailswhere we can see that most of you believe that Sprigatito will stay on all fours in his evolutions:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.