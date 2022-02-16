heads to Brussels but the EU Parliament is in Strasbourg

They had met in Brussels, starting from France and other European countries, with the aim of shouting their anger against the restrictions, vaccines and various green passes right up to the windows of the deputies of the European Parliament. Too bad, however, that a few hours after the sit-in the organizers of the “convoys of freedom”, the new itinerant form of no-vax protest launched (successfully) in Canada and replicated in Europe, realized they had the wrong city and day. Yes, because if it is true that most of the activities of the MEPs take place in the EU capital, from today until Thursday MEPs, and the bulk of their staff and officials are in France, to be precise in Strasbourg, where it is underway the periodic Plenary of the Eurochamber.

The psychodrama went live on the Telegram chats used by the promoters of the initiative, who had already had to collect the half flop of Sunday’s demonstration in Paris. The program was clear: the convoys of cars and vans that had passed through Paris on February 13 had made an appointment in Brussels for the following day. Here, convoys from other EU countries, in particular from Holland, should also have joined. But a few kilometers from the Belgian capital, someone realized that there would be four cats to welcome them to the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.

And then, down towards Strasbourg, starting from Lille (where they slept waiting to cross the border with Belgium), to the anger of those who had left from cities even further away than Paris (which is about 3 and a half hours by car from Brussels). On Telegram, there is a succession of controversies, with even colorful accusations (to put it mildly) to the organizers. And the creation of two fronts: one that intends to respect the initial program, and therefore focus on Brussels, and another that has already taken the route to Strasbourg.

“Send everyone to Brussels and at 11 pm announce that it is Strasbourg! It is not enough to be the spokesperson and go and collect a large check from C8 (a French television channel published by the Canal + group, ed.) !!! We keep the course !!! Brussels was the goal! ” , writes one of the protesters in the Telegram group where the change of plans was announced. “We don’t give a shit about your shit in Strasbourg, you have me ** all the people who came to Lille, you are political salesmen”, adds another user. Others recall that while the bulk of the convoy slept in the car, the organizers of the event spent the night in the hotel thanks to donations from the participants.

On his Facebook profile, Joshua Vecu, one of the leaders of the convoy, tried to persuade dissidents to follow the initial plan and “not to go to Strasbourg” to demonstrate for “freedom of expression” in Brussels. But one of his ‘parigrade’ used the Telegram group to proselytize in the opposite direction, motivating the choice of Strasbourg with practical reasons: in addition to the “discovery” of the absence of politicians in Brussels, it seems that the leaders of the convoy have noticed also that the Belgian authorities had banned demonstrations in their capital and that the risk of being rejected at the border was high because to enter the country you must have a Green pass

In reality, those who followed the original program reached Brussels undisturbed. As for the ban on demonstrating, the prefect of the Paris police had also banned the protests in France, but this weekend the demonstrators were certainly not intimidated by the prohibitions and still marched through the streets of the French capital. The motivation, then, of not wanting to go to Brussels because the country requires the green pass to those who travel by car, in addition to not being completely correct information (if you stay for less than 48 hours you do not need a certificate), is appeared paradoxical to the demonstrators themselves.

The result of the split was that few dozen people were seen protesting in Brussels, compared to hundreds who had marched in Paris just 24 hours earlier. There was not even the “European” effect, because the hoped-for reinforcements did not arrive from neighboring countries. And this is perhaps the profound reason for the change of program promoted by some of the organizers. We will see if it will go better in Strasbourg.