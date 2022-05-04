Healed from leukemia, he donated the money for the book on his disease (over 24,000 euros) to Ail for research

He returned yesterday to Humanitas in Milan exactly one year after what he calls the day of his (re) birth. And he did so by holding on to a check to be donated to AIL for research for 24,609 euros. This is the sum of the proceeds from the book “La sala d’attesa” written by Giorgio Ruatasio, 57, from Alba, who was reborn on 3 May 2021 thanks to a bone marrow transplant. The story of him – told in the self-financed debut book that, at Christmas, but even after, literally went stolen – from the healing of an aggressive Covid in the second wave of pandemic to the diagnosis, two months later, of myeloid leukemia acute. Right up to the successful intervention thanks to the compatibility with his brother Dado.

“I have just come out of my periodic checks and I am elated because they told me that everything is fine” says Ruatasio connected to the phone from Milan. “It’s strange to be here today, just by chance. And so I chose this date to deliver to AIL what we have done together. This check is signed by everyone who bought the book. ‘ Ruatasio wanted to allocate the money to a targeted project. «Cart-T cell therapy – he explains -. It is an innovative treatment that they define for the “cure of the incurable”. Of those patients whose transplant did not go well. Or who has to face a relapse, as happened to Sinisa Mihajlovic ». Ruatasio again: «They explained to me that these cells increase the prospects of life by 20 to 50%. I have always believed in research, even more so after what I have lived on my skin ».

Accompanied as always by his wife Monica, he handed the check into the hands of Enrico Porri, vice president of AIL in Milan, and Matilde Cani, head of external relations. «I chose Milan because this is where I received the treatment and AIL is everywhere an extraordinary reality that deals on the one hand with support for patients’ families, on the other with life-saving research. As happened to me ». The next project? “I would like to get on my bicycle and go to Santiago de Compostela. I asked for permission and they said I can afford it. “