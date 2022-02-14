“Healed or vaccinated immunity wears off, new doses in the future”

“Immunization from Covid, both natural for those who are infected, and that acquired with the vaccine, is not permanent but it fades with time. By now we have a lot of evidence. “Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, explains this to Adnkronos Health.

“The best thing you can do, therefore – continues Ricciardi – is to continue to protect yourself: if you have had the disease with a complete vaccination cycle, if you have not fallen ill with booster doses. Probably we will have to continue to protect ourselves in the near future with other booster dosesstarting with the most vulnerable people but then, of course, we should all do them “.

Speaking of the vaccination obligation for people over fifty, which will come into effect tomorrow, Ricciardi then underlines that “those not vaccinated against Covid, even if few, are still decisive for hospitalizations and deaths because most hospitalized or deceased people are not immunized. The vaccination obligation over the age of 50, therefore, is a protective measure especially towards them since the contagiousness of Omicron is such that it continues to circulate particularly in the unvaccinated and most vulnerable population in this age group “.

“With the obligation, the over 50s themselves are protected first of all and, consequently, the entire community thanks to the reduction of infections“, he adds. As for the diehards who risk losing their jobs, the situation is” certainly complicated “. But” on the health level it is a measure aimed at saving their life. I believe that the diehards, in any case, will not be more than 2-3% of unvaccinated Italians “, says Ricciardi, a convinced supporter of the vaccination obligation” not so much in relation to age but to risk. However, considering that we have compulsorily vaccinated health personnel, school, university and social workers, the circulation of the virus has decreased and it is worth concentrating on life-saving measures like these “.