healed, the singer will be able to resume his tour

This Wednesday, July 20, a spokesperson for Justin Bieber announced that the Canadian singer would resume his tour, a few weeks after being paralyzed in the face due to a virus.
An improving state of health. Adored by millions of fans around the world, Justin Bieber rose to fame in the late 2000s with his hit Baby. Since then, the successes have been linked for the young man with in particular Believe, Sorry or What do you mean? With his many hits, the 28-year-old singer still enjoys significant success with his latest album, Justice. Last February, he started his tour to promote his new album, but after a very good start, a major health problem disrupted the rest of his concerts. Indeed, in a video posted on Instagram, Hailey Baldwin’s companion appeared with half of his face paralyzed, due to a virus called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. It’s because of this virus attacking the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves that caused paralysis in my face.”he explained.
Justin Bieber cured
But things seem to be back to normal. This Wednesday, July 20, a spokesperson for Justin Bieber announced to the American magazine variety that the Canadian singer was cured and that his tour would resume on July 31 with a concert at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. The artist will then follow his shows in Skanderborg in Denmark, at the beginning of August, then in Malmö, in Sweden and in Trondheim, in Norway. His last European date will be in Budapest, Hungary, on August 12.
The singer ready to go back on stage
Justin Bieber will then take a few weeks off in the United States to find his companion. To see the artist again in Europe, his fans will have to be patient since it is in 2023 that he will make his big comeback on the Old Continent. On March 6 and 7, 2023, the interpreter of I’ll show you will perform in Paris. Proof that he does not intend to cancel everything after contracting this virus.