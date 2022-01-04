Healing from Covid with supplements? The infectious disease specialist dismantles Walter Nudo’s hoax: “It means acting as guinea pigs for an unauthorized experimentation”

“We are moving towards negativity. Thank you all for the messages. The important thing is that you take care of yourself. I am supplements are very important and therefore I repeat the list here again“. So wrote the actor recently Walter Nudo, 234 thousand followers on Instagram and Facebook, during his quarantine, infected by the virus Covid together with his partner. What are the supplements he is talking about? Omega-3, zinc, vitamin C, drops, etc. Substances that Nudo specifies to take habitually but that constantly approaches them to the idea of ​​recovery from the virus with which he is infected. But are there supplements that according to current knowledge can cure Covid-19? “No. When we think of supplements, we must consider them as an aid in maintaining physiological functions in the healthy individual, not in curing diseases “, replies Dr. Biagio Tinghino, infectious disease doctor and author of the book Pandemics. From the plague to Covid. Stories and remedies for dealing with health emergenciesand (ADV Editions, pp. 234, € 18.00). “A vitamin, for example, that helps keep the immune system functioning well it is often totally ineffective when the disease has already established itself ”, continues Tinghino. “Using a supplement as if it were a therapy, it actually means acting as guinea pigs for an unauthorized experimentation, without any control and with the risk of refusing effective preventive treatments or tools, such as vaccines “.

Doctor Tinghino, there are experiments, such as for vitamin D, which in recent months seemed to give some indication for at least one adjuvant treatment against this virus. Where are we at?

“We have long known that people with severe vitamin D deficiencies (but also other trace elements) have imore severe respiratory infections and the correction of this deficit is an aid to better overcome these pathologies. This should make us reflect on the role they play a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition in keeping ourselves as healthy as possible. It is another thing to consider vitamin D a ‘cure’ for Covid. When specific experimental studies were carried out, no incontrovertible data of efficacy emerged. Take some vitamin D at the permitted doses for a supplement it can be helpful, but don’t base your hopes for recovery on it done. If vitamin D had such important therapeutic qualities, we should see a clear difference in mortality and hospitalization depending on exposure to sunlight. Regions with mild and sunny climates should be exempt from this scourge, but unfortunately this is not the case ”.

Why are supplements often successful in medical hoaxes?

“The problem is that supplements are sold to support the physiological functions of healthy people (no experimental studies required) and then they are often used as a ‘cure’. Too often we rely only on the theoretical mechanisms of operation, but in medicine this is not enough, we need experiments on humans, on ‘real’ cases. Drug studies involve, above all, the need to compare the group of subjects that use a remedy with another (control) group that does not use anything. Many molecules that looked promising in in vitro or animal studies then nothey have not shown any efficacy on patients “.

Are there no effective “unofficial” treatments?

“The difference between an ‘official’ and an unofficial cure lies only in the fact that in the first case experiments are carried out, bringing sufficient data; in the second case no. Sars Cov2 infection is fatal, if left untreated, in 1-3% of cases. It is therefore easy to have consent on social media by exhibiting the other 97-99%. The point is that the new treatments must be studied on thousands of patients, selected from all age groups and also with serious pathologies, comparing the results (control group) with existing treatments “.

Yet sometimes there are researches that bring results that support one or the other hypothesis.

“You have to be able to read the data, which is ‘know how to know’. Methods have been used in medicine for decades to classify the strength of evidence and the level of reliability of trials. A layman can easily trade how ‘irrefutable evidence’ studies that experts believe are high-risk of error “.

What other fake news are circulating in the context of the pandemic that can hinder a serious fight against the virus?

“Over the months they have been proposed numerous ‘miraculous and hidden’ cures, and those with a tendency to distrust institutions trust do-it-yourself more than the scientific community. I realized that discussing individual content often leads nowhere. It is necessary to start by first sharing the basic knowledge on which the research is based, literacy on the method of science and critical thinking. If more time were spent showing what rigorous processes are behind each therapy, I am convinced that many would change their minds ”.