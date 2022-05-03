Health, 41 new general practitioners for the Bergamo area

On Tuesday, May 3, the specific training course in general medicine for the three-year period 2018/2021 for 41 professionals of the Bergamo educational center ended with the discussion of the thesis. It is the first group of future primary care doctors who attended the course with the new organizational structure that sees the 8 Lombard Ats as headquarters of the educational center.

It’s about doctors and female doctors Angeli Martina, Azzarà Domenico, Barbolini Erika, Bebawy Sara, Blanda Giulia Maria, Caccia Arianna, Calabria Christian, Carlotti Andrea, Cividini Claudia, Colleoni Claudio, Cornali Mauro, De Carlo Luigina, De Ruschi Sara, Di Lernia Kristian, Elkawwas Mohamed, Ferhati Refije, Grattieri Roberto, Lillo Rossella, Liotta Eloisa, Masi Anna, Milesi Marta, Mondo Elena, Munteanu Raisa, Pasat Ana, Pedroni Martina, Pezzotta Morgana, Ratuk Eugenia, Rizzini Andrea, Romelli Michela, Rossi Andrea, Rossi Eleonora, Rota Sperti Arianna , Rovetta Veronica, Rutkouskaya Valeryia, Sessa Francesca, Spreafico Alessio, Stanojevic Miroslav, Tibaldi Paola, Viola Maria Sofia, Viola Simone, Zaninelli Erica.

From Wednesday 4 May the former trainees of the course, now medical owners, will be able to increase the number of their clients up to a maximum of 1,800 patients in addition to filling the numerous empty boxes in the area. In the coming months, with the reopening of the tender for the conferral of ownership for a territorial area, all recent graduates will be able to open their own clinic.

«The arrival of new doctors will bring a sigh of relief to our territory – declares Massimo Giupponi, General Manager of Ats Bergamo – from today in fact almost 13,000 citizens of Bergamo will be able to have a new general practitioner. I thank all the new graduates for having completed this difficult path and for having already been operational in the area with various activities, from Usca to Continuity of Assistance to the coverage of temporary positions. You are a fundamental and precious resource. We are now waiting for the second group of professionals who will graduate in July ».

On the other hand, 42 trainees have undertaken the training course for the three-year period 2021-2024 which began on 29 April last, for which the Bergamo educational center has already organized hospital and territorial internships, in collaboration with the three local ASSTs and accredited private individuals.

Source link