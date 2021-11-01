Health, 45 community houses are born in Sardinia

CAGLIARI. All the contracts of the extraordinary commissioners of health have been extended until 31 December. It should be the last blow: in January, as announced several times by the Solinas junta, the reform approved over a year ago by the Regional Council will be triggered (or should be triggered), with the return of the Local Health Authorities. In the meantime, although no one has yet seen the draft, the new map of territorial medicine begins to take shape. There will be 13 community hospitals, 16 local operations centers and about forty territorial outpatient clinics. At this point, at least according to the time schedule of the center-right, the great revolution should start in two months or so, at least so it has been described several times by the governor and the health councilor Mario Nieddu. With also a “reshaping of the number of beds, ward by ward, in first-tier hospitals”, but in this case the time will be dictated by the ministry of health. Territorial medicine. According to the criteria established by Agenas, it is the national agency that gives directions to the Regions, the next health map will have three pillars. Starting with the community hospitals: there must be one for every 120 thousand inhabitants and therefore approximately 13 in Sardinia, for “short medium / low intensity hospitalizations”, with the additional mission of “avoiding improper access to hospital emergency rooms central “. Then, immediately after, the operational centers, one for every 100 thousand inhabitants and therefore 16, which will have to “manage the relations between the hospital and the territory” and consequently “allow continuity of care, through the coordination of transfers between health structures , always guaranteeing and in any case the overall care of the patient “. Finally, the community houses: there will be 45/46 in Sardinia, one for every 35 thousand inhabitants. Some already exist, others are to be restored and others to be built. By aggregating a dozen municipalities each, they will be the “closest point of reference, contact and listening for the territories”. In the extended outpatient clinics there will be: family doctors, pediatricians, specialists, nurses, social workers and psychologists.

