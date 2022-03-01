HEALTH / Adventure sports: more benefits for your physical and emotional well-being post COVID-19

It is well known that playing sports is good for health. Numerous studies confirm it, the fact of performing physical exercise on a regular basis not only improves physical well-being but also mental well-being.

With the COVID-19 crisis, many began to lead a healthier life given the existing restrictions. Taking a brisk walk or running for half an hour a day was a way to reduce stress, anxiety, reduce negative feelings and increase energy and endurance.

Today with the passing of the Omicron, there are many who continue with this rhythm and others who are becoming fond of it. But what about sports that are out of the ordinary, adventure sports? Do they provide the same benefits as the traditional ones or do they go further? According to a study carried out by Yumping in collaboration with the Totanera psychologist Aida Cano Esparza, due to the nature of this type of sport, its praxis multiplies the benefits obtained with regular exercise and provides other specific physical and psychological benefits.

What specific benefits does the practice of adventure sports have?

Understanding why adventure sports have a series of differentiating benefits in relation to traditional ones, comes from pointing out their main peculiarity, they position the athlete before a risk situation. These sports are essentially defined as a challenge to fear, and a test of emotional overcoming for everyone who practices them. According to this, adventure sports provide six benefits:

Adrenaline rush (epinephrine).- The release of this hormone in the body occurs in times of stress, danger or excitement and activates our alarm system for survival. This hormone is responsible for the so-called “adrenaline rush” and causes a feeling of euphoria and well-being.

release of endorphins.- It occurs when we carry out any activity that stimulates the senses. When they are released, in addition to reducing pain and providing calm, they generate a feeling of happiness and well-being.

Relieve stress.- Over the course of days we accumulate worries and stress. Practicing these sports is a way to release accumulated tension at an exponential level.

Live the moment.- The nature of experiences require 100% of our attention, so it is a way of “living the present” fully, without distractions.

Increased self-esteem.- “The assessment we make of ourselves is influenced by our ability to set ourselves a challenge-objective and overcome it. The praxis of these sports increases the feeling of self-efficacy by seeing how we overcome the challenges that we set for ourselves in the form of adventure sports” says Totana psychologist Aida Cano.

“As a consequence of these benefits, adventure sports are no longer contracted solely to enjoy new experiences, but are becoming a complementary medium in the treatment of some diseasesYumping explains. “Practicing surfing or mountaineering, among others, has been on numerous occasions an aid in the treatment of diseases such as autism, depression or epilepsy. These experiences help to see the world from another perspective or contact nature at another level, generating new emotions and sensations that reduce ailments or manifestations of certain diseases.

This compendium determines that adventure sports not only favor physical and psychological well-being like traditional ones, but also infer each individual in a much more transcendent way. Therefore, they are positioned as an extraordinary resource to get to know and overcome oneself, as well as as a help for the human being on a psychological or emotional level by offering new emotions, strong sensations and unforgettable experiences.