Health: already 65 non-Sardinian doctors ready to work on the island – Sardinia

Non-resident doctors in Sardinia who have adhered to the regional mobility tender and are asking to move to work on the island have risen from 40 to 65. Call which provides for a total availability of 166 places for public facilities, hospitals and territorial medicine. The destination of the new staff will take into account the disciplines of origin and the organizational needs of Ats.

Up to now, specialists in urology, anesthesia, internal medicine, hygiene, pulmonology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology, psychiatry, neurosurgery, occupational medicine, cardiology, hemodynamics, nephrology, general surgery, gynecology, radiodiagnosis, first aid, physical medicine and rehabilitation have joined . “Even in the small numbers if parameterized to the general staff shortages, the tender represents an important support”, comments the governor Christian Solinas, who recalls how the Region, in addition to having planned and partly already completed a series of public competitions for cover the serious gaps in staff present in all structures of the public health system, is also resorting to other recruitment tools.

“We need to go back to investing in personnel – he reiterates – an aspect that was too neglected in the past, in years of blocking turnover”. Finally, the Board, he recalls, “approved a personnel plan with the aim of responding in the three-year period 2021-2023 to the needs of companies in the regional health system, rebalancing the outgoing workforce, and strengthening the current staff, providing for a positive balance of 2,081 units. Between 2021 and 2023 3,046 employees of the regional health system will retire, including health, technical, administrative and professional personnel. In the same period 5,127 recruitments have been planned “.