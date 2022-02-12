Health and medicine, Dr. Ghirga: “Good news for ovarian cancer”

Dr. Giovanni Ghirga is keen to disclose the results of recent studies that bode well on the cancer front.

Good news for ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer has a poor prognosis, mainly because it is usually at an advanced stage by the time it is detected. Today 90% of people with breast cancer will recover, while 50% of those with ovarian cancer have a poor prognosis within five years of diagnosis. Standard care for ovarian cancer, a combination of surgery and chemotherapy, has remained largely unchanged since the 1960s.

However, in recent years a new class of drugs has begun to transform ovarian cancer treatment.

Called polymerase poly (ADP-ribose) inhibitors – PARP inhibitors – the drugs work by blocking the enzymes involved in the DNA repair processes that cancer cells rely on as they multiply.

“PARP inhibitors are the groundbreaking story for ovarian cancer over the past decade,” says oncologist Daniela Matei of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois.

The results of clinical trials over the past three years have led to the use of PARP inhibitors to treat people who have been newly diagnosed, rather than being used only after other therapies have failed.

Two of these inhibitors have so far been approved for first-line maintenance use, with other inhibitors waiting in the wings (maintenance treatments are those given after chemotherapy with the aim of preventing or delaying relapses). As their number grows, their applications may grow as well.

PARP inhibitors were developed to fight cancers with BRCA mutations, which greatly increase a person’s risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

Growing evidence points to benefits even in people without these mutations.

Researchers are looking to capitalize on these successes by developing better PARP inhibitors, looking for synergies with other drugs, and improving predictions about who will benefit from them.

S. Makin. Nature 600, S36-S38 (2021)

doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03714-w

