Health and the autonomous communities resume the Covid transition plan

The Public Health Commission resumes today the debate on the new strategy that will normalize Covid by eliminating the isolation of asymptomatic patients and tests in general to enter a new phase that will focus on serious cases and vulnerable environments.

The general directors of Public Health of the Ministry of Health and of the communities have been working for weeks on this document on which there seems to be consensus, reports Efe.

The new Covid-19 control strategy will open a new scenario for managing the pandemic in which only severe cases and vulnerable environments will be followed, the performance of screening tests will be left to the discretion of professionals and asymptomatic people will not be monitored. They will have to isolate.

Although in nursing homes and hospitalized patients, they will have to be isolated for at least five days, the first if the fifth stops presenting symptoms and the second with a negative test.

Covid will not be a criterion for sick leave

In this new phase, the quarantines of the general population -which are currently seven days- and the consequent sick leave could also end.

This is how the Extremaduran Minister of Health and Social Services, José María Vergeles, slipped it last Friday: “quarantines disappear in the general population“, which will not be given sick leave unless, as in other respiratory infections, “they have symptoms of illness”, such as fever, general malaise or difficulty breathing that “prevent them from working for a few days”. In these cases “you will be discharged for that reason, but no longer because of Covid”, which is reserved for “those professionals who work in vulnerable environments”.

The members of the Commission must also reveal when this new stage of the pandemic will begin at a time when the incidence has increased -Last Friday he climbed 13 points to 445- but in which hospital pressure continues to dropwith a decrease in ICU admissions of up to 6.5% and in the ward admissions of up to 3.6%.

Masks indoors, without consensus

Data that continues to prevent, on the contrary, a consensus of the communities regarding the use of the mask indoors. The Minister of Madrid, Enrique García Escudero, insisted yesterday that the Ministry of Health must take the debate on “when, how and where to withdraw” to this afternoon’s meeting.

“Given the current epidemiological and healthcare situation, it is time to start making that decision,” stressed the counselor, who is committed to withdrawing their mandatory nature “gradually” but maintaining them in settings such as residences, hospitals and public transport.

While the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, against the initial position, reiterated that Andaluca is not “right now” in favor of removing the masks indoors because “there are no circumstances to do so”, a decision which must be adopted based on “technical, scientific and not political criteria”.