Health and the College of Physicians, together against aggression

The health adviser, Raul Fisheryand the president of the College of Physicians of Cantabria, Javier Hernandez de Sandehave today expressed their willingness to intensify collaboration channels to promote the work of professionals maintained by both institutions, and that “so far they have given such good results”.

In addition, they have advocated continue with the programs and protocols that are already in placesuch as the one established against attacks on physicians and all health professionals, betting on joint strategies that allow these conflictive situations to be tackled.

In this sense, the Ministry of Health and the Cantabrian Health Service (SCS) will continue to work with their protocols, supporting the training of professionals so that they know how to act in a situation of verbal or physical violence and, on the other hand, they will insist on the importance of making the population aware of healthcare work, which is the sole responsibility of healthcare personnel.