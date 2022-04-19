Health and the College of Physicians, together against aggression
The Minister of Health, Raúl Pesquera, meets with the president of the Official College of Physicians of Cantabria, Javier Hernández de Sande.
The health adviser, Raul Fisheryand the president of the College of Physicians of Cantabria, Javier Hernandez de Sandehave today expressed their willingness to intensify collaboration channels to promote the work of professionals maintained by both institutions, and that “so far they have given such good results”.
In addition, they have advocated continue with the programs and protocols that are already in placesuch as the one established against attacks on physicians and all health professionals, betting on joint strategies that allow these conflictive situations to be tackled.
In this sense, the Ministry of Health and the Cantabrian Health Service (SCS) will continue to work with their protocols, supporting the training of professionals so that they know how to act in a situation of verbal or physical violence and, on the other hand, they will insist on the importance of making the population aware of healthcare work, which is the sole responsibility of healthcare personnel.
Common front against attacks on doctors
In fact, both Pesquera and Hernández de Sande have stated that attacks on health professionals continue to constitute a matter of particular concern for both departments.
Even so, Hernández de Sande has positively valued that the professionals This type of situation is being reported more and more and has reminded them that if they suffer any aggression they have legal and psychological advice and support from both the Cantabrian Health Service (SCS) and the collegiate organization.
“We have to keep going making professionals aware of the need to reportand in this we are going to join forces and unify criteria, because they are protected with established communication mechanisms and with full guarantees”, they have pointed out.
This first institutional meeting between the two, in which the manager of the SCS, Rafael Sotoca, has also participated, other joint projects have been ratified such as continuous training, the Paime program of attention to the sick doctor or the health classroom.
Finally, the meeting has also served to address the way of reduce the administrative and bureaucratic burden of professionals or the formulas to apply to retain talent and make our region attractive to medical professionals, the Government has reported in a press release.
