Health and Universities create new specialties in medicine

Without much explanation, not even at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Ministries of Health and Universities proposed and approved the Royal Decree that regulates the transversal training of specialties in Health Sciences, as well as the procedure and criteria to create new specialist titles or specific training area diplomas. An important change that will affect the National Health System (SNS).

The objective is to “improve and reinforce” the training of professionals during the residency period, as well as to guarantee that specialists in Health Sciences acquire transversal skills through a compulsory common program that will be incorporated into the itinerary of the specialty, is the objective of this standard, which also regulates the creation of new specialties with technical criteria.

The regulation establishes that transversal training will form part of the official program of Health Sciences specialties, and will include areas such as bioethics, legal principles, equity and social determinants, patient and professional safety, clinical communication, evidence-based practice, rational use of resources, research methodology or digital training, among others.

