Health and Universities create new specialties in medicine

Without much explanation, not even at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Ministries of Health and Universities proposed and approved the Royal Decree that regulates the transversal training of specialties in Health Sciences, as well as the procedure and criteria to create new specialist titles or specific training area diplomas. An important change that will affect the National Health System (SNS).

The objective is to “improve and reinforce” the training of professionals during the residency period, as well as to guarantee that specialists in Health Sciences acquire transversal skills through a compulsory common program that will be incorporated into the itinerary of the specialty, is the objective of this standard, which also regulates the creation of new specialties with technical criteria.

The regulation establishes that transversal training will form part of the official program of Health Sciences specialties, and will include areas such as bioethics, legal principles, equity and social determinants, patient and professional safety, clinical communication, evidence-based practice, rational use of resources, research methodology or digital training, among others.

In addition, the Permanent Commission of the National Council of Specialties in Health Sciences will develop the common competencies and will review and update the contents periodically. In the same way, the Royal Decree contemplates the procedures for the proposal of a new title of specialist in Health Sciences, which will be initiated by one or several representative scientific societies of the area of ​​specialization; and for a new Specific Training Area (ACE) diploma, by the National Commissions involved.

In both cases, the proposal must meet criteria such as the health needs of the population or the evolution and scientific and technological knowledge. The General Directorate of Professional Regulation will collect the reports from the corresponding professional associations of the National Council of Specialties in Health Sciences and the Human Resources Commission of the SNS and a report from the Ministry of Universities that will be mandatory and binding.

Within a maximum period of six months, the General Directorate of Professional Management will issue a resolution in this regard and, if it is upheld, the preparation of the standard for the creation of the Specialty or ACE will begin within four months. If it is unfavorable, a new application may not be submitted until five years have elapsed from the date on which the resolution is issued.

Specialist titles and ACE diplomas will be reviewed at least every ten years, so that if it is found that they do not meet the established requirements, they will be deleted or changed in name.

On the other hand, the Royal Decree establishes the requirements for obtaining the Specific Training Area Diploma, pointing out the need to complete the Specialized Health Training system (FSE), with additional measures that allow professionals to acquire highly specialized skills in an area determined.

This Royal Decree eliminates the possibility of prior approval of private centers, reserves 7% of the places offered in the degrees for people with disabilities and reduces the quota of non-EU citizens in Pharmacy (3%) and Nursing (1%), although remains in Medicine.

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) announced that it will immediately request the creation of Emergency and Emergency Medicine.

Waiting to know all the details –once the completeness of the text is made public–, the president of Semes, Dr. Tato Vázquez Lima, stated on behalf of the almost 25,000 professionals dedicated to Urgencies and Emergencies that they are « very excited about this approval because we understand that the existence of our specialty is going to be a reality shortly».