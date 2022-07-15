Health and well-being in generation Z+Y with the Generation and Talent Observatory

The conclusions about the study «Health and Generational Well-being» in Generation Y + Z have marked the main theme of our HR Forum program on Capital Radio by Francisco García Cabello, Founder and CEO of Human Resources Forum together with the Generation and Talent Observatory.

In the first place, Elena Cascante, managing partner of the Generation and Talent Observatory, spoke to us about the conclusions regarding the study in the Z and millennial generations. «The first aspect that we took into account is to have a holistic vision of what physical health, psychological health, social health and occupational health are like, understanding the impact of the professional moment and its environment at work. In this case, the main vital challenge for young people has to do with time as a key that will precisely facilitate all their expectations». On the other hand, you have to put «The focus is that if they continue to prolong bad habits, chronic diseases may appear in the future. Also, “Regarding their mental health, compared to other generations, we have seen that their health is weaker, perhaps due to the lack of management of frustration so that everything arises quickly” Elena explained.

Next, Javier Dolls, mdoctor in the Community of Madrid, Author of “Your best medicine is you” also spoke about physical and emotional health in young people. «The union between the physical world and the mental world is total. Any person who is physically perfect if they are not mentally well will end up physically bad and vice versa. Everything has to be taken care of and everything ends up having repercussions». «Young people have a lot of knowledge of all the new technologies but on a mental level they have two big handicaps against them. On the one hand, the low tolerance for frustration and, on the other hand, that they manage uncertainty very poorly, then it has repercussions and companies must help them, above all, by being aware.”

Likewise, regarding how these generations address their physical and emotional health from organizations, Javier Zubicoa, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Labor Relations at Generali stated that “The generational perspective is essential to be able to adapt programs in companies to the needs of each generation, which usually have particularities that need to be promoted in a greater way.”

Shell laguela, Responsible for the Internal Development Area at Correos, For his part, he explained that it is necessary to collect everything in a program that can cover each of the generations. «Each generation has its culture, ways, manner and way of being. In the post office we are used to diversity, different generations living together and there are those who adapt better or worse and it also depends a lot on the person in charge of the teams and how it is produced.

Once the conclusions were heard by the professionals in human resources and health, during the broadcast it was possible to count on the opinions of the Z and Y generation.

Roberto González Palomo, Senior Technician in Occupational Risk Prevention at Generali (Generation Y) stated the following: «Our generation considers ourselves still young and for this reason we have a very positive self-perception of our physical health. Although we take this physical health for granted, it is true that the pandemic has been a turning point in the face of the need to continue taking care of ourselves. We live in a difficult global context and all this, together with the objectives, frustrations and labor demands, make us very vulnerable. While, Generation Z, Pedro Ángel Fernández, Accounting Technician at Generali added that his generation «takes psychological health into account and caring for her is not perceived as bad. On the other hand, in relation to the rrss, it is clear. “In my case there is a great dependence on social networks that makes the person’s self-esteem depend on what they see of you through social networks.”

Therefore, regarding this first section of the program dedicated to the study of health in generations Z+Y, Ángeles Alcázar, managing partner of the Generation and Talent Observatory, concluded that “Emphasis must be placed on the psychosocial part where each generation must be helped where it corresponds to each one.”

Finally, after the break and the study of the generations, the program ended in a very special way with a tribute to the career and retirement of Shell laguela, Responsible for the Internal Development Area at Correos. Where several friends, co-workers and relatives dedicated a few words to him. “Concha has been my mentor in the post office, she is a great professional.” “I wish you all the best and may you fully enjoy your time.” “Thank you for your generosity on a personal and professional level.” “We have been together for a lifetime, what I have to say is that she is an excellent person and that carries over to all aspects of life.”

Listen to the full program here: