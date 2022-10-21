Health and well-being: just by looking at your feet you can detect these diseases

The long working hours, the use of heels and the stress of everyday life are hurting your feet and although you may not notice it immediately, over time you will realize some irreparable damage.

It commonly happens that we have covered our feet for a long time, either because we live in a cold city or simply because we prefer to wear closed shoes, causing us to forget the care they need. Only until we get home and leave them outdoors, do we realize the consequences of neglecting this part of the body.

Diseases that can be seen in the feet

In accordance with Medical News Today Some of the main factors that contribute to foot problems are inappropriate footwear, diabetes and aging.

Among the diseases that can reveal the feet are:

Athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot is a fungal infection of the skin, which usually appears between the toes. However, the infection can spread and cause great discomfort, itching and even pain.

People are often exposed to the fungus that causes athlete’s foot at the gym, in the shower, or in a swimming pool where people walk barefoot. Fungi tend to thrive in warm, moist areas.

foot care at home Photo: Pixabay

Feet should be kept clean and dry, and dried with a separate towel. Antifungal treatments are available at most pharmacies, including foot sprays, powders, or lotions.

Diabetic neuropathy

People with diabetes are more prone to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Diabetic neuropathy is not a condition, but rather a group of conditions that cause foot damage due to diabetes.

To treat it, it is important to stay healthy and control your blood sugar. While a doctor can’t reverse nerve damage, he or she can recommend treatments to keep it from getting worse.

Bunions

Bunions are foot abnormalities that cause a lump to develop at the big toe joint. This can cause the big toe to turn slightly inward. Doctors call bunions hallux valgus.

To treat them, people should wear shoes that fit well without high heels. They can also purchase a bunion pad at a shoe store or pharmacy to protect the bunion from additional pressure.

Applying an ice pack covered with a cloth for 10 minutes can also reduce swelling.

Ingrown toenails

Ingrown toenails occur when the toenail begins to grow towards the edges of the nail, which can cause a lot of pain and discomfort.

There are several ways to treat and prevent ingrown toenails, including:

– Wash your feet with antibacterial soap and keep them clean and dry.

– Cut the toenails straight after bathing when the nails are soft.

– Avoid cutting the nails in a rounded shape, as it can increase the risk of them growing inwards.

– Wear shoes that fit well and are not pointed.

plantar fasciitis

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain.

It occurs when the plantar fascia on the bottom of the foot becomes inflamed. This ligament is responsible for supporting the arch of the foot.

In most cases, plantar fasciitis can be controlled with home treatment. Resting the foot and applying ice can reduce swelling. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen sodium, can help control pain.

Stretching your foot well before and after physical activity, as well as throughout the day, can help reduce heel pain. Wearing shoes with good support can also help.