Health and wellness | After the storm comes the calm? – The Sun of Hermosillo

Health programs in emergency situations have basically focused on immediate care, covering in the first instance the resolution of medical problems that threaten the integrity of the population, limiting or mitigating the consequences as well as damage to infrastructure.

For various political, economic and management reasons (among others), there are still many regions that are not adequately prepared to face a disaster, generating uncertainty and sustained exposure to high levels of stress in their inhabitants.

The most frequent consequences on the mental health of the affected communities have been described, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder. In this sense, the Pan American Health Organization points out that emergencies and disasters imply a psychosocial disturbance that exceeds the ability of the affected population to manage or cope.

There is no doubt that in emergency situations there is an increase in intense emotional reactions and it may be that some of these emotions have not been experienced before, since each person is different and can respond in a different way. The vast majority of these manifestations can be a normal reaction; however, there are populations that can see their emotional health significantly affected.

The infections that cause the most stir in the medical community and in the media are those that combine a serious infection associated with high mortality and are of unknown origin.

During the SARS outbreak, most countries perceived a higher risk than the alerts intended, due to the different opinions and the information that was updated every day.

During the AH1N1 outbreak in the United States, the organization “The National Biodefense Science Board” recognized that mental health care measures were vital to preserve the safety and health of the population. The recommendations were emphasized for the vulnerable population and focused on education, training and effective communication interventions. Some effects of the pandemic in Mexico have been panic buying and looting of establishments, which caused a shortage of cleaning and personal hygiene products and later a lack of medicines, and as a result intense feelings of fear, anxiety and insecurity of the population.

Working in a hospital during an infectious outbreak can trigger psychological trauma in health personnel. It is estimated that 20% of people exposed to traumatic events may develop post-traumatic stress disorder. Understanding the emotional impact of health workers exposed to emerging infections, in terms of distress and disorder, is relevant to their well-being and work development. Scientific evidence confirms the importance of protecting health personnel during a pandemic and offering intervention strategies to reduce the impact on their emotional health.

So far there are no research studies that involve an assessment and structured intervention of individual support and in small groups that contribute to the knowledge of emotional reactions in situations of this type.

Mexico ranks first in deaths of medical personnel from COVID-19, the risk of death from Covid-19 of a health worker is four times higher than in the United States and eight times higher than in Brazil. In addition to this, and considering the high demand for health services and the limitation of resources, it has caused the personnel who are in the first line of care to present psychological effects. It is said that after the storm comes calm, but… is it so?