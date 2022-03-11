Health and Wellness: how to care for and keep my kidneys healthy? | News

The Health and Well-being program on Friday, March 11, which will be broadcast on the Andean Agency’s online channel, will have Dr. Patricia Gómez, a nephrologist, as a guest, with whom we will talk about how to care for and keep our kidneys healthy and prevent the appearance of kidney diseases.

The kidneys play a very important role in our body because they are responsible for filtering the blood to eliminate waste products and regulate the amount of water and electrolytes, eliminating them through urine when they are in excess.

In Peru, it is estimated that 1 in 10 people have chronic kidney disease with different degrees of severity and very few know that they suffer from this type of ailment because, in most cases, the disease does not present symptoms, unless it is in advanced stages.

The main risk factors for developing kidney disease are diabetes, high blood pressure, being over 60 years old, family history of kidney disease, urinary tract infections, cardiovascular disease, among others.

How to take care of our kidneys? Would a sedentary lifestyle affect this organ? When should we go to the doctor? Could a poorly cured urinary tract infection trigger a major ailment? How many liters of water should we drink per day? Is waist pain a warning sign of kidney disease?

All these questions will be resolved by Dr. Gómez through the Health and Wellness program on Friday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m. via Andina’s Facebook. Participate with your live consultations taking advantage of the presence of the specialist, who will tell us everything we need to know about kidney care.