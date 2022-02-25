Health and Wellness: Learn how to pack healthy lunch boxes for a safe return to school | News

Today’s Health and Well-being program, Friday, February 25, which will be broadcast on the Andina agency’s online channel, will have as a guest Jean Pierre Ahrens, EsSalud nutritionist, with whom we will discuss what foods should and should not be carried children to school before the next return to classes.

The little ones are the most excited about the long-awaited return to face-to-face classes where they will meet again with their teachers and classmates after two years of having suspended school work due to the pandemic.

For their part, parents are preparing school supplies, uniforms and, above all, the food that their children will take to school since, in accordance with the provisions of the Ministry of Education, kiosks, cafeterias and school canteens will remain closed.

Thus, school lunch boxes must contain the necessary foods that provide children and adolescents with the nutrients they require, especially in this time of pandemic and avoid products that contain high levels of saturated fats or junk food such as artificial drinks, sausages and sweets that harm health.

What fruits are the most advisable to carry? Should school lunch boxes be heavy or rather light in quantity of food? What is the most appropriate portion of food for children? Are packaged juices recommended? What foods should not be taken to school this summer season?

All these questions will be resolved by Jean Pierre Ahrens, a nutritionist at EsSalud through the Health and Wellness program today Friday February 25th at 3 pm via Facebook. Participate with your queries live taking advantage of the presence of the expert who will tell us everything we need to know about school lunch boxes in times of pandemic.

