Health and Wellness: when is a blow to the head dangerous? | News

Today’s Health and Well-being program, Friday, February 18, which will be broadcast on the Andina agency’s online channel, will have Dr. Enrique Orrillo, a neurologist, as a guest, with whom we will discuss blows to the head and how dangerous They may be.

The brain is a delicate and vulnerable organ that is protected by the skull. Despite being covered with a thick layer of bone, blows to this part of the body can be serious and even fatal if there is no timely attention from health personnel.

Recently the actor Bob Saget, from the famous series “Three by Three”, broadcast in the 90s, died of a blow to the head that he did not give importance to, according to recent investigations into his death.

Doctors point out that children and older adults are the most likely to suffer from these accidents, which are usually mild and do not have serious consequences, but they always recommend being attentive to the evolution of the person or to any suspicious symptoms such as a severe headache or loss of consciousness.

Likewise, specialists point out that, in the event of any blow to the head, immediate medical attention should be sought, no matter how insignificant the event is, because the force of the impact can cause some type of serious injury or inflammation.

What should be done in the face of a blow to the head? What are the warning symptoms? Can a blow to the head leave sequelae in the person? How long should the person be under observation? go to an emergency?

All these questions will be resolved by Dr. Enrique Orrillo through the Health and Well-being program this Friday, February 18 at 3 in the afternoon via Andina’s Facebook. Participate with your queries live taking advantage of the presence of the expert who will tell us everything we need to know about blows to the head and its consequences.