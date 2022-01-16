health at risk, the study is alarming

Fast food and autoimmune diseases, the alarming study highlights the health risks associated with their consumption.

The link between health and nutrition is getting stronger: we know since childhood that we are the mirror of what we eat. Some foods bring great benefits to the body, while others are definitely risky to health.

A healthy lifestyle and a healthy and balanced diet are certainly valuable allies in the fight to prevent numerous diseases. In some cases, nutrition is useful in the management of certain diseases.

In the last few years, however, the consumption of fast food has grown exponentially: according to some studies, this thing is very dangerous.

Fast food could be translated into Italian as ‘fast food’: it refers to fast food to prepare and above all cheap. There are an incredible number of chains that offer this fast food service.

Some world-renowned researchers have put these particular foods under a magnifying glass as they are being discovered more and more relationships between their consumption and autoimmune diseases.

Fast food and autoimmune diseases, health at risk: the study

James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, two scientists known all over the world, have decided to divide groups to understand the causes of autoimmune diseases and try to uncover the reasons why they are so widespread in unsuspected countries.

Autoimmune diseases, first of all, are those that occur when there are conditions of malfunction of the immune system. Among the various ailments, we mention type I diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease.

According to experts, eating Fast Food too often is dangerous for health: the foods presented are low in fiber and this results in an alteration of the intestinal microbiome. These changes occurring in the body trigger autoimmune diseases.

Scientist Lee released some statements in which he explained that when he started doing research, only half a dozen variants of DNA were known that triggered inflammatory bowel diseases: nowadays, however, there are more than 250.

Today there are completely different categories from Fast Foods that instead bring countless health benefits: just think of ‘Super Foods’ such as avocados, blueberries, berries and seaweed (just to name a few) which are rich in protein, fiber, nutrients. and antioxidants.