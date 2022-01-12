health at risk, which foods condemn you – Libero Quotidiano





That fast food was not healthy was already widely known. Now, however, a study links them to some as well autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. These pathologies, according to scientists James Lee and Carola Vineusa of the Francis Crick Institute in London, have increased in recent decades. Furthermore, according to their study, reported by New York Postthe cause would be to be found in the recent spread of fast food, which “they lack some important ingredients”.





“The number of autoimmune cases began to increase about 40 years ago in the West. However, they are emerging in countries that have never had these diseases before,” Lee explained, referring for example to Asia and the Middle East, where in the meantime, the fast food industry has established itself and grown. “We are trying to understand the fundamental genetic mechanisms which are the basis of autoimmune diseases and make some people susceptible but others not – added the other researcher, Vineusa -. Something must have changed in the outside world in order to increase our susceptibility to autoimmune diseases “.





Lee added that the “blame” must be attributed to an external factor because “human genetics have not changed in the last few decades. So something must have changed in the external world in a way that is increasing our susceptibility to autoimmune diseases.” Speaking of the problems of fast food, then, Vineusa said: “They lack some important ingredientssuch as fibers, and evidence suggests that this alteration affects a person’s microbiome, the collection of microorganisms we have in our gut that play a key role in controlling various bodily functions. “In each case, the two specified. scholars, however, the genetic component is necessary: ​​”If you do not have a certain genetic susceptibility, you will not necessarily have an autoimmune disease, no matter how many Big Macs you eat “.



