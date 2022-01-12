Health

health at risk, which foods condemn you – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read


That fast food was not healthy was already widely known. Now, however, a study links them to some as well autoimmune diseases, such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. These pathologies, according to scientists James Lee and Carola Vineusa of the Francis Crick Institute in London, have increased in recent decades. Furthermore, according to their study, reported by New York Postthe cause would be to be found in the recent spread of fast food, which “they lack some important ingredients”.

Testicular cancer? Prevention with the pregnancy test: the study, discovered an unthinkable link

“The number of autoimmune cases began to increase about 40 years ago in the West. However, they are emerging in countries that have never had these diseases before,” Lee explained, referring for example to Asia and the Middle East, where in the meantime, the fast food industry has established itself and grown. “We are trying to understand the fundamental genetic mechanisms which are the basis of autoimmune diseases and make some people susceptible but others not – added the other researcher, Vineusa -. Something must have changed in the outside world in order to increase our susceptibility to autoimmune diseases “.

The Covid-killing tablet, a Pfizer revolution: goodbye vaccine? Here's how it works

Lee added that the “blame” must be attributed to an external factor because “human genetics have not changed in the last few decades. So something must have changed in the external world in a way that is increasing our susceptibility to autoimmune diseases.” Speaking of the problems of fast food, then, Vineusa said: “They lack some important ingredientssuch as fibers, and evidence suggests that this alteration affects a person’s microbiome, the collection of microorganisms we have in our gut that play a key role in controlling various bodily functions. “In each case, the two specified. scholars, however, the genetic component is necessary: ​​”If you do not have a certain genetic susceptibility, you will not necessarily have an autoimmune disease, no matter how many Big Macs you eat “.

Lose weight after binges? How to lose two kilos immediately, the expert's advice

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

To help cleanse the liver and promote a naturally deflated tummy, here are 3 delicious ingredients

December 12, 2021

the benefits of rowing are studied – Corriere.it

November 9, 2021

Medical center, a thousand swabs a week: Covid point has been upgraded

17 hours ago

What is ‘Flurona’, the double infection from Covid and flu: the first case in an unvaccinated mother

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button