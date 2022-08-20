Health benefits of strength training according to the Mayo Clinic

The strength exercise It is one of the most popular and used to increase muscle volume and define it.

East exercise requires the use of one or more muscle groups to do a certain routine, such as lifting weights.

Over the years it is normal for lean muscle mass to decrease, strength training helps preserve and improve muscle mass, avoiding, in turn, fat gain, says Mayo Clinic.

In addition to the benefits linked to muscle, a recent study found that strength training reduces the risk of dying prematurely.

The research, published in BMJJournals found that people who typically weight train 30 to 60 minutes a week can reduce their risks by up to 20 percent for major causes like cancer and heart diseases.

How much strength exercise should you do?

The United States Exercise Guidelines recommend that adults do strength training for all major muscle groups at least twice a week, with routines like weightlifting, push-ups exercise, sit-ups and yoga.

I-Min Lee, specialist of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health suggests that two 30-minute workouts per week is an adequate average time.

“Such exercises also improve glucose metabolism, improve maintenance of a healthy body weight, and help improve cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure. All of these factors lead to lower risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, which lowers the risk of mortality,” Lee notes.

Benefits of strength training, according to the Mayo Clinic

Build strong bones

Strength training increases bone density and reduces the risk of osteoporosis when bones are stressed by weight and force.

Helps control body weight

This type of training helps control weight or lose kilos, depending on the needs of each person. Mayo suggests that strength training increases metabolism, helping to burn more calories per routine.

Improves quality of life

Like other types of exercise, strength training improves your quality of life and your ability to do daily activities.

Protects from joint injuries, builds muscle to improve balance and avoid falls.

Helps manage chronic diseases

Strength exercise helps reduce symptoms and pain of chronic diseases such as arthritis, Back pain; It also helps reduce the signs of conditions such as obesity, heart disease, depression and diabetes.

Control blood sugar levels

Exercising skeletal muscle helps increase insulin sensitivity, it also lowers blood sugar levels by removing glucose and sending it from the blood to muscle cells.

Sharpens thinking skills

Research has found that this exercise, along with aerobics, help improve thinking and learning skills, especially in older adults.

Among other things, it promotes better mental and brain health, helping to overcome depression, improving mood and delaying depression. cognitive impairment.