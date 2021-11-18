Health Calabria, Maurizio Bortoletti appointed sub-commissioner

“The Council of Ministers has appointed the colonel of the Carabinieri Maurizio Bortoletti Sub-commissioner for the implementation of the Health Service deficit recovery plan of the Calabria Region, with the task of assisting me in preparing the measures to be taken in execution of the commissioner’s office.

I thank the government, and in particular the ministers Franco and Speranza, for having accepted my proposal and for the speed with which it made this appointment, and I thank Bortoletti for having accepted a challenge, difficult, complicated, but exciting.

The one with Bortoletti was one of the first meetings, held in Milan, after the electoral success of 3 and 4 October. For weeks I have been discussing with him about the urgencies of healthcare in Calabria, about how to remedy the debt, how to recover the deficit, and above all how to increase the quality of services for the Calabrians.

I am sure that with his great experience – over the years Bortoletti has collaborated with the Prime Minister, with various ministries, and as an extraordinary commissioner he has managed to heal the ASL of Salerno – will make a decisive contribution to solving these problems.

Welcome to the team and good work ”.

He states this in a note Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region