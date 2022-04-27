Health Calabria, Occhiuto: “Three more hospitals, 2,500 new operators hired, 118 reform”

It took almost five hours of discussion, in front of the technicians of the ministries of Economy and Health, to present the new operational program that designs the healthcare of the future in Calabria. To the technicians of the Adduce Table, at the Mef headquarters, the governor-commissioner Roberto Occhiuto – and with him the sub Ernesto Esposito and the managing director Iole Fantozzi – illustrated various ideas on the projects to be pursued between now and the next few years. How did it go? Well, judging by the comments of the Calabrian representatives. The truth is that the observations of the supervising ministries on the re-entry plan (and the full minutes of the meeting) will have to be awaited before an in-depth assessment can be drawn.

If the Program is definitively approved, the green light will be given to the release of the solidarity contribution of 60 million euro contained in the Calabria decree. “In the document – comments Occhiuto – we have foreseen, as we promised, among other things, theinclusion in the regional hospital network of the centers of Praia a Mare, Trebisacce and Cariati. We also illustrated the Investment Plan – also linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – to strengthen the territorial assistance system, with community homes, community hospitals and local operations centers. We have highlighted that in Calabria they can hire 2,500 new health workers, respecting the spending ceiling. In recent years, the Asp and the Ao have not been able to announce the competitions; for this reason we asked to be able to proceed with the selections and subsequent recruitments, taking advantage of the collaboration of Formez, the institute in charge of the Public Function Department ».

First aid and “118”

The operational program also envisages the reform of the emergency / urgency system, with a radical reorganization of the 118 and the emergency rooms. Just a few days ago, precisely on the specific topic, the Calabrian Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo) had invoked the “recognition of the strenuous working condition and the increase of the specific Fund to enhance the skills of the doctors of the 118 Service and the Pronto rescue “. Heartfelt requests in an area where doctors are often forced into the trenches and subjected to acts of violence and physical assaults. It is no coincidence that, according to a study conducted by Anaao, about 4 percent of white coats in 2021 chose to resign while the competitions continue not to be completed due to lack of minimum security conditions. Not to mention the problem of insufficient Lea, of (almost) zero screening and difficulties in carrying out structural and technological modernization interventions.

The work on the accounts

In any case, the Calabrian commissioner structure assured the Mef and Salute technicians “that by 31 December, thanks to a reconnaissance plan already prepared, we will be able to ascertain – even with the help of the agents of the Guardia di Finanza ( measure provided for by a specific amendment approved to the tax decree) – the health debt of the Region ». The work of the commissioner structure in recent months has brought out some news: Calabria does not have a problem of health deficit, the resources are there. The real problem is the enormous difficulty that provincial health authorities and hospitals have in spending these resources, transforming them into services for citizens. “We have no health deficit – Occhiuto scans -, but the essential levels of performance (Lep) are not guaranteed: a contradiction that must be remedied as soon as possible”.

During the meeting, Occhiuto defended the establishment of Azienda Zero, an operations center for planning spending and investment capacities in connection with Asp and Ao. «Soon – promises the governor-commissioner -, with the appointment of the relative commissioner, this structure will be ready to operate. Meanwhile, in a few months, the accounts of our health are improving: I know that it is not a tangible result, but we must also start from here to improve and lead Calabria towards normality ».

