Health centers in emptied Spain: Are they efficient?

The European Social Charter emphasizes the importance of accessibility to health services, emphasizing that the Member States of the European Union are required to have a adequate health system that does not exclude parts of the population of receiving medical care. In this line, the Eurostat map that shows the locations of health services in Europe shows that Spain presents a clear health depopulation compared to surrounding countries. However, according to doctors and nurses, the problem in our country does not lie in the low density of clinics, but in the population migration who lives in rural areas.

“Before it made sense to maintain rural clinics in certain areas, but, as a result of the emptied Spain, it no longer does. In the first place, due to the scarce presence of neighbors. On the other, because access through the highway network It is completely different from three decades ago, so now it is much easier to go to the health center,” he says. Thomas Cobopresident of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom), in statements to Medical Writing.

For its part, Florentino Perez Raya, president of the General Nursing Council (CGE), agrees with Cobo and points out that citizens who live in rural areas are increasingly isolated, depopulated and with lesser services, which leads to their departure to the big cities. This means that, from a health point of view, “It is not efficient to maintain certain health centers with all the multidisciplinary teams”.

Map made with Eurostat data.

Duties of the National Health System (SNS)

study needs and optimize the resources available in the National Health System to the maximum (SNS). Those are the great duties of health administrations, according to health professionals. “Having fewer neighbors in a population, the upgrading of medical knowledge that are in those offices is not optimal. The more opportunities you have to be in contact with your colleagues and patients, the more up-to-date you are”, points out the president of Cgcom, who emphasizes the idea of ​​’efficiency’.

In this regard, Pérez Raya advocates the promotion of Primary Care in rural areas and the training of nurses so that they continue to acquire skills to monitor the population in these areas and thus avoid health and care depopulation. nurses in these areas. “Must prioritize care for chronic and dependent patients Y make jobs attractive in rural areas with salary supplements that are relevant”, he adds.

In addition, with the aim of improving health care coverage in emptied Spain, Nursing is committed to drawing up a in-depth study to assess the needs of the population to continue providing coverage and “not be one more piece that encourages the rural population to leave for the big cities due to the lack of services”.

As for the comparison with surrounding countries, Cobo recalls that Europe is going through a crisis of medical professionals. In fact, he points out that England, France and Germany are turning to non-EU doctors to strengthen their health systems. “Just take a look at the specific job offers for doctors that are published in those countries,” he continues, lamenting that salaries in other European countries are “much higher” than those received by doctors in Spain.