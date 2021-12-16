“Health comes first” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Argentine from Barcelona, ​​33, decides to retire after the heart problem he suffered on 30 October: «A very hard moment but I am happy for the decision I made. I will stay in the world of football “

The moment of truth has arrived and it is a sad day, full of tears for everyone. Sergio Aguero, for all “the Kun”, leaves football at the age of 33. This was announced by himself in the press conference at Camp Nou sitting next to Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona. “I’m here to tell you that I will stop playing”, a few words to sanction what everyone now suspected since last October 30, when in the match against Alaves he stopped due to a cardiac arrhythmia. «It is a very hard moment, but I am also very happy with my decision. Health comes first ».

Aguero arrived at Barcelona this summer, on a free transfer from Manchester City (275 games, 184 goals), and after only five appearances he closes not only his history with Barcelona (chosen to team up with his friend Lionel Messi, in the in the meantime, however, he went to PSG), but also his wonderful adventure in football, with trophies won with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, until the May knockout in the Champions League final against Chelsea and the victory with Albiceleste of the Copa America in July against Brazil.

In November the diagnosis was ruthless: “His pathology could be incompatible with professional sport”. Aguero had taken some time to understand if the situation was really irreparable, at least as regards a continuation of his career. The withdrawal, on the other hand, was the obligatory solution. And the world of football, not just Barcelona (which this year is experiencing a season to be forgotten from a sporting point of view), loses a great center forward.

“It is a difficult decision, which I took 10 days. I leave with my head held high, with many good memories that I will take with me. I don’t know what the future holds for me. Now I’ll be quiet, I won’t do anything for a while. I prefer others to say what I deserve or where my career goes. It is wrong to say that I was a crack in football ». It’s still: “The good thing is that today I’m here to tell it. It is good that they have detected the problem now and not before. I’m leaving trying to find happiness outside of football, enjoying the moments that I have missed a lot as a footballer. Many people think that it is easy to be and I can assure you that it is not: every day to train, travel, play. We should have enormous respect for professional players. I will definitely continue to be tied to football and to enjoy life a little more. Unforgettable moments? The beautiful goal I scored at Racing with the Independiente shirt. I was 17, it’s the first beautiful goal I remember. Then the Europa League won with Atletico Madrid and then that goal against the City against the Qpr, which gave us the Premier (with Mancini on the bench, ed). Many beautiful moments, the last one was the America’s Cup with Argentina: I played little, but having succeeded was very nice ».