health conditions of Cav











15











“After very bad days“, Silvio Berlusconi should be discharged from the San Raffaele in Milan around lunchtime on January 31st. This was declared by his brother Paolo to Repubblica, after having spoken in recent days of a hard “blow“For Cav. When he leaves the hospital, the Forza Italia leader could read a brief statement, even if no press meeting is planned.

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized: only a few visits during the hospital stay

Assisted by his personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo and from the team of experts who take care of his health, Silvio Berlusconi has not received many guests during his hospitalization. In addition to his sons, his brother and his girlfriend Marta Fascina, in fact, only some historical friends would have gone to visit him, such as Marcello Dell’Utri and Fedele Confalonieri.

According to Repubblica, he also received a long phone call from the premier Mario Dragons, who would have wished the president of Forza Italia a speedy recovery.



The conditions of the Cav How is Silvio Berlusconi? Hospitalized at San Raffaele: conditions and close contact for the Quirinal vote The FI leader has been hospitalized for days at San Raffaele for routine checks and continues to dictate the line of vote for his

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized: “strange” leg infection

Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized by eight days in the suite on the sixth floor of the Diamante pavilion of the Milanese hospital. At his disposal there are nine rooms, three bathrooms, a meeting room with red leather chairs.

After four days of hospitalization, one was discovered “Strange” leg infection, and now Silvio Berlusconi may have difficulty walking throughout the recovery period. It is unclear whether these are still related to the long Covid, the syndrome that occurs following Sars-Cov-2 infection.

Photo source: ANSA

A smiling Silvio Berlusconi last December in front of journalists.

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized: how he followed the election of Mattarella

From the hospital, the Cav followed the re-election of president Sergio Mattarella, who would have called a few hours earlier to test the ground and see if he was available for an encore.

Silvio Berlusconi had withdrawn his candidacy out of a “sense of responsibility” and “in the interest of the country”, and to allow Parliament to agree on a less divisive name. But even without the forceist among the candidates, the great electors have not managed to elect a different president of the Republic, who has been reconfirmed for a second term.

After the election, through a press release published on the Forza Italia social profiles, the Knight announced that “theunit today it can only be found around the figure of President Sergio Mattarella, from whom we know we are asking for a great sacrifice, but we also know that we can ask him in the best interests of the country ”.



<br />

