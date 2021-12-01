Health conference in San Rossore Pisa 4 December 2021

Propose an agenda for health, prevention and well-being, at a European level, starting from the Italian experience. This is the meaning of the conference to be held on Saturday 4 December from 6 pm at the San Rossore racecourse (Pisa, via della sterpaia 1).

The event is promoted by the Lega MEP (ID group), Susanna Ceccardi, and will see the interventions of the surgeon Ugo Boggi, the dietitian Ciro Vestita, the regional councilor of the League, former soccer champion, Giovanni Galli, the president of the San Rossore Nursing Home, Andrea Madonna, the cardiac surgeon Bruno Murzi and the surgeon Alessandro Gennai.

“Together with my other MEP colleagues, national parliamentarians and regional councilors – observes Ceccardi – I am part of the Conference for the Future of Europe, born with the aim of collecting proposals and ideas from the territories, which may have a value precisely at European level . The San Rossore event is placed in this perspective: we want to promote the Italian experience at the European Union level, in terms of the Mediterranean diet, sport, medicine and all those implications that have a strong implication on the health of all of us. I will treasure the ideas and suggestions that we will be able to gather at this meeting to make myself a spokesman for them in Europe “.

“In addition to the contents – adds Ceccardi – I am interested in underlining this method of proceeding: it is important to listen to civil society and professional categories because we need a Europe that interacts with individual territories” concludes the MEP.

The conference will be streamed live on Susanna Ceccardi’s Facebook page.