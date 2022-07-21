Health confirms three additional cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico

The Health Department announced this Thursday three additional cases of monkey pox “Monkeypox”, for a total of 11 confirmed cases for the Orthopox virus in Puerto Rico.

According to the agency, two of the patients are between the ages of 20 and 30 and had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases. The third case fluctuates between 50 to 60 years, the agency said. The three affected are stable and in isolation at home.

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States increased to 2,323 in 43 states, Washington DC and Puerto Ricountil July 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, the figure rose to 15,378 in 71 countries, including 65 that have historically not reported monkeypox.

Dr. Melissa Marzán, the main officer of Health Epidemiology, emphasized on Monday her call for doctors and health service providers to remain alert to signs and symptoms of the disease and immediately contact the agency if they suspect a case. “There is a telephone line available 24 hours for health providers who have suspected monkeypox patients to call Salud directly,” she said. The phone number for that line is 787-404-5561.

On the other hand, Health reported that 90 health professionals who are part of the 23 health care providers who will begin administering the monkeypox vaccine in the coming days were trained yesterday.

In this first stage, contacts of confirmed cases identified by the team of the Office of Epidemiology through the surveillance system through case investigation, tracing and exposure risk assessment will be eligible. In turn, contacts with a sexual partner who has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 21 days, those who had multiple sexual partners in the last 21 days or those who had close or intimate contact with infected people.

“Vaccination is extremely important to stop the chains of local transmission that can occur as a result of monkeypox. We already have 1,200 first doses on the island, under this phase it is important to emphasize to the population that the priority groups are the close contacts investigated by the Department of Health,” said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado López.

The CDC has distributed the vaccines equitably considering the number of confirmed cases in the states and territories of the United States, indicated Salud.

In Puerto Rico, the Jynneos vaccine will be administered, indicated to prevent human and monkeypox disease in people over 18 years of age who are at high risk of infection.

For her part, Dr. Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of Health, indicated that during the training they clarified doubts about the distribution, handling, requisition, administration and registration of vaccines. “Providers already have the information and education about the Jynneos vaccine. Certified providers will begin the vaccination process once they require the vaccines in an orderly process.” Cardona mentioned, who specified that people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose, which should be administered four weeks after the first.

The vaccination centers will be carrying out a pre-registration of the candidates so that as the vaccines are received, they can begin to make an appointment for the administration of the vaccine. Health stressed that the number of vaccines, at this time, is limited and will be assigned periodically by the Federal Government. The agency called on providers to maintain patient confidentiality and pre-register vaccination candidates from their clinics.

The Latin American Centers for Communicable Diseases (CLETS) of the Department of Health will be attending and quoting their eligible patients. Similarly, the Centers for the Prevention and Treatment of Communicable Diseases (CPTET) with offices in Arecibo, Ponce Bayamón, Caguas and Mayagüez will be administering the vaccine to their patients who meet the established requirements.

The vaccination centers that will receive the Jynneos vaccine are:

· CLETS, Medical Center, San Juan

· CLETS, Río Piedras

HURRA Vaccination Clinic, Bayamón

Atlantic Medical Center, Barceloneta

· Primary Health Services Center, Patillas

Med Center, Ponce

Migrant Health Center, Yauco

Neomed Center, Juncos

Family Clinic, Luquillo

Northwest Associated Doctors, Moca

Costa Salud Community Health Centers, Rincon

Hostos Medical Services, Mayaguez

Comprehensive Health Center, Toa Alta

· PryMed Medical Care, Ciales

Ararat Center, San Juan

Ararat Center, Ponce

Former District Hospital Doctor Cayetano Call y Toste, Arecibo

CPTET, Bayamón

· Mennonite Hospital, Caguas

Hospital University of Puerto Rico Doctor Federico Trilla, Carolina

Hospital HIMA San Pablo, Fajardo

Hospital Doctor Ramón Emeterio Betances, Mayagüez

Hospital Dr. José Gándara, Ponce