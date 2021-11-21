Health, Contract renewal. Fials appreciates the premises of the President and the director Rucco

We receive and publish the note from the Fials union on the outcome of the negotiations on the renewal of the National Collective Labor Agreement in Healthcare

Negotiations for the renewal of the National Collective Labor Agreement for the public health sector were held at ARAN this morning. An appointment in which we have finally entered the heart of the actual bargaining, starting from the revision. Fials appreciates the premises of the President and the director Rucco who underlined the openness to confrontation to arrive at the drafting of a classification system capable of responding to the needs of NHS workers.

The new “personnel classification system” is configured in 4 distinct areas which correspond to 4 different levels of knowledge, skills and professional competences necessary for the performance of work activities:

Operators area

Assistants area

Area of ​​health professionals and officials

Area of ​​highly qualified professions

We have not yet been subjected to hypotheses on economic progressions within the areas and system of assignments. It is rather regretful to immediately point out that the proposal of the Declaration of Areas and Profiles was defined taking into account only the educational qualification and certainly not the levels of knowledge, skills and professional competences and, in particular, the inclusion in the Area of Operators of the Social Healthcare Operator profile. This profile must be placed in the care area.

Fials called for the third area to be divided into two: health professionals must have their own air. A different one must be attributed to administrative, technical and professional officials.

With respect to the fourth Innovative Area, the one referring to “Highly qualified professions”, we believe it is relevant that structured professional profiles are envisaged. But we believe that the defined declaration deserves an in-depth study to avoid confusion or duplication with the competences of managerial or professional positions.

They are professional profiles that must perform functions with an ongoing nature on a stable basis, with management tasks on the governance of complex clinical-assistance processes (health and socio-health professions) or technological, legal systems, etc. (administrative, technical and professional) and “in a position of high responsibility and autonomy, for the purpose of developing and implementing corporate objectives.

In conclusion, we believe that the system of managerial and professional assignments and career changes between the various Areas should be developed immediately and we are available, we repeat, for a close discussion to close this contract by the end of this year.

Nurse Times editorial team