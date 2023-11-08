Health coordinates vaccination brigades against Covid, hepatitis B, tetanus and diphtheria

Health Ministry coordinates Vaccination brigade against COVID-19, hepatitis B, tetanus-diphtheria, influenza and measles in Guerrero, till date 3,882 doses have been administeredAgency head Jorge Alcocer Varela gave this information.

At a morning press conference with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador he indicated that in Acapulco and Cuyuca de Benítez Surveillance of diseases subject to epidemiological surveillance, analysis of key medicines and treatment materials, as well as cleaning and sanitation brigades in collaboration with the IMSS Wellbeing Community Action Initiative,

Health Secretary said this 80 percent of 110 first-level care units are already functioning normally and there is 45 mobile medical units in Acapulco and Cuyuca de Benítez, Total He has treated 21,065 patients As of noon on Monday, November 6.

The main conditions treated are acute respiratory infections, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, acute diarrheal diseases and trauma.

they were executed Transfer of 549 patients, Of which 63 were by air and 486 by land., This meditation involves Food and accommodation for 356 families who came together,

He said the priority in supply of medicines would be to treat chronic non-communicable diseases. This time There are 76 keys to medicines and healing materials., More supplies are expected to arrive soon. healthcare productivity reaches 33,507 consultations and 31,594 nursing activities,

In the fixed medical units of Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez, observation routes were established by the Secretariat of National Defense and the Navy to verify the condition of health centers, the assistance of medical personnel and the delivery of medicines. Whereas, Mobile medical units cover 37 strategic points, including 28 wellness modules and comprehensive care for shelters,

they work too Five brigades composed of 27 professionals from the Federal Commission against Health Risk Protection (COFEPRICE) in 32 neighborhoods, Additionally they report 62,047 people were saved by saving more than one million liters of chlorinated water, distribution of 14,504 Vida oral serum sachets and destruction of 943 kg of rotting food.,

simultaneously Three cleaning teams, composed of 70 volunteers, improve the health centers of Renacimiento 1, La Venta and Renacimiento 3, Health workers implemented spatial and thermal nebulization strategies across 589 hectares, where an estimated 53,010 people live.

“Like the pandemic, without the help of the communities, without the help of the population, the restructuring, the uprising of Acapulco, will not be achieved and we are achieving it,” the official said.

Zoë Robledo Aburto, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, said that The IMSS Wellbeing Health Plan in Guerrero includes 45 hospitals, 1,055 health centers and 2,122 offices with a hospital capacity of 1,169 beds., It has 4,172 doctors, 1,067 of them specialists; The process of basis in favor of health workers is going on in the unit.