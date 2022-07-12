Health Council, at risk for alleged irregularities and lawsuits

Complaints for alleged irregularities, as well as discrepancies and jerks between its members, threaten the functioning of the General Health Council (CSG).

This was confirmed to Political Animal federal and internal sources of the Ministry of Health, who asked not to reveal their names due to the sensitivity of the situation in the health field.

Health Council: The investigations

The Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) has opened two investigations against César Cruz Santiago, secretary technician of the Commission to Define Treatments and Medications Associated with Illnesses that Cause Catastrophic Expenses, and Mario Moreno Nava, deputy director of the area, both members of the General Health Council (CSG).

According to information provided to this portal, the open investigations against Cruz and Moreno are due to inconsistencies in their patrimonial declarations and for having ordered the publication of the Compendium of Medications and Healing Materials, apparently without permission.

“The Compendium had already been approved since 2018, but it had not been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), so they (Cruz and Moreno) ordered it to be published,” said an internal source from the Ministry of Health.

Other public versions assure that they are accused of omitting requirements and technical-administrative processes to facilitate the entry of medicines, equipment and healing material into the National Compendium of Health Supplies.

Federal sources refused to provide further information on the investigations against César Cruz and Mario Moreno, since they are ongoing. Nor did they say what will happen or who will replace the members of the CSG who have left in the midst of a storm of accusations and discrepancies.

discrepancies

Added to the complaints are the discrepancies between its general and technical secretaries, José Ignacio Santos Preciado and José Alberto Gómez Rodríguez, with the head of Health and the undersecretary, Jorge Alcocer and Hugo López-Gatell.

According to the sources consulted, the internal lawsuits have been in around health policies, such as pharmaceuticals, that is, access and availability of medicines for the population; and care for rare diseases.

“The discrepancies have been generated by the role that corresponds to the Council in Health policies and the power that Hugo López Gatell wants to monopolize, alleging that there are functions that are duplicated between this body and its undersecretary,” said the source.

Other experts say that civil society organizations were promoting, with the support of pharmaceutical companies, this registry of rare diseases, so Undersecretary López-Gatell decided to back it down, even if this means leaving those who suffer from them without adequate care.

All of the above caused the departure of seven of its members from the CSG, including Santos Preciado, Gómez Rodríguez, Cruz Santiago, Moreno Nava and Juan de Dios Padilla Béjar, director of Information Systems; Manuel Bandala, lawyer of the Council and Jorge Marín, personal secretary of Santos Preciado.

This federal administration, specifically Jorge Alcocer and Hugo López Gatell, have been accused of trying to weaken the CSG with a view to disappearing it, although that would merit a constitutional reform, because their figure is enshrined in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States. .

snubs

One of the criticisms of the Mexican government in the response to the COVID-19 epidemic is that it took a long time to convene the General Health Council (CSG) and that it never took a relevant role in the strategy. The current administration gave that role to another body, which some specialists place as less important.

The federal government first convened the National Committee for Health Security, an entity that was created in 2003 with an agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by the then secretary of the branch, Julio Frenk, and which to date it operates without having internal regulations that specify its attributions and functioning.

It was not until March 19 that the CSG was convened, but, according to sources, it was relegated to only endorse what the Ministry of Health dictated in terms of sanitary measures.

“The advice It is designed to be a cross-cutting body that addresses all public health issues, but also issues that are impacted by an epidemic, such as those of an economic, labor, and migration nature; that is why the other ministries participate,” said David Sánchez Mejía, a lawyer specializing in health law.

The last affront, before the resignation of its seven members, was that on July 13 a meeting was scheduled to discuss the National Pharmaceutical Policy, but Santos Preciado and his group were not called.

General Health Council: What is it and what does it do?

The General Health Council is a collegiate body in which Secretaries of State participate (including Alcocer, who serves as its president), as well as four representatives of the Health Secretariats of the entities, also prominent members of the academy, such as the rector of the UNAM, and of the health sector, as the president of the Mexican Academy of Surgery.

Its collegiate integration is because its decisions exceed the field of public health and have an impact on the economic, labor and public finances; as well as at the three levels of government.

Your mission is identify priority issues of general health -including crises and epidemics-, call for their analysis and the generation of policy alternatives, implementing agreements and practices that promote them and follow up on their execution.

Among its faculties is also develop, together with the Ministry of Health, the public social security institutions and others indicated by the President of the Republic, the Basic Table of Supplies for the first level of medical care and the Catalog of Supplies for the second and third levels of attention, as well as updating and disseminating them.

It also has among its powers to prepare, publish, keep updated and disseminate the Catalog of Generic Medicines and render opinions and make suggestions to the President of the Republic regarding the improvement of the efficiency of the National Health System and better compliance with the health sector program.

The Cofepris case

In this administration there was already another case in which officials were forced to resign, accusing them of corruption. In September 2021, the Secretary of the Navy took over the facilities of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and removed officials.

Many months later, in June 2022, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, the head of Cofepris informed, in the morning press conference from the National Palace, the results of that operation.

He noted that there was an immediate removal of 32 officials charged with corruption.

“The formula: either you paid or your application was doomed to oblivion. Access to medicines was for sale to the highest bidder. Multimillion-dollar profits were assured due to the lack of competition in the market,” Svarch explained.

Federal authorities confirmed to Political Animal that the Secretary of the Navy, through its intelligence area, continues to integrate an investigation to find out the scope of possible corruption within Cofepris, for this purpose meetings have been held with authorities from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in preparation for the filing of a criminal complaint against the person found responsible.